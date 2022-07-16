Jade Picon shocks by showing new mansion in Rio: ‘Only the door gives my whole house’

Influencer lives in São Paulo, but is currently in Cidade Maravilhosa recording a Globo soap opera

Playback/Instagram/jadepiconJade Picon in front of her new home in Rio
Jade Picon showed followers her new home and the size of the front door impressed

the influencer Jade Picon is from a new house. Recording the next soap opera from 21:00 on Globe, “Travessia”, in Rio de Janeiro, the artist, who lives in São Paulo, decided to have a place to call her own while staying in the Marvelous City. “I am entering a totally new phase of my life, with many changes, including at home. I’m still in São Paulo, but now I have my little corner of Rio, I won’t be staying in a hotel anymore. I am very happy”, said the former participant of the “BBB 22” in Instagram stories. The mansion has an elevator, cinema and even a pond at the entrance with fish. “Another dream of the tiny jade that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling! I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now… just pride and gratitude”, declared the artist.

Jade’s new mansion made waves on social media, as many followers were impressed by the size of the house’s front door. “Jade Picon who deforested an area in the Amazon equivalent to 16 football fields just to make a door,” joked a follower. “Imagine being beautiful, rich, being 20 years old like Jade Picon and posting that you bought your own little corner that only the front door is the size of my entire apartment at 31, salaried and lame”, commented one person. “Jade Picon posting ‘my little corner’. That door alone buys my house,” added another. See the backlash:

