Jade Picon shows her new mansion in RJ and surprises with rooms in the property; watch

Jade Picon is in a new house in Rio de Janeiro and decided to share videos of the property to followers this Thursday (14). The influencer’s new address has a reason: the young woman is in the cast of TV Globo’s next nine o’clock soap opera, “Travessia”, which is recorded in the city. The luxury residence is located in Barra da Tijuca, west of Rio, and boasts a gateway that is an event in itself!

“News. Now I have my little corner in RJ! New phase, new challenges and many changes. Too happy! Thank you to everyone who is a part of it in some way.”wrote in the caption of the video, which shows the influencer entering the mansion. “Another little Jade dream that I’m having the pleasure of fulfilling! I can’t even put into words what I’m feeling right now… Just pride and gratitude”added the former BBB. Watch:

In the video, Jade showed off the entrance to the house, which has a fish pond and a garden. Later, the influencer went to Instagram stories to show more details of the luxury residence and talk about the routine in the new city. “I am entering a whole new phase of my life, with many changes. Even from home. I’m still in São Paulo, but now I have my little corner in Rio. I will not stay in a hotel anymore”, began the influencer. The young woman explained that she spent three months staying in a hotel before moving on for good.

Still in the outdoor area, Jade filmed more details of the place. “I have little fish! Guys, I swear, I couldn’t wait to tell you this. I’m really happy. It’s surreal. Now I’m a fish mother”, said. Then, after passing the front door, Leo Picon’s sister walked to another corner of the house, where it was possible to see a swimming pool. “I am very happy to be able to share with you another achievement of mine. Guys, seriously, how perfect”he said, pointing to the pool.

“It is wonderful here and I am shocked, very happy. And look who I brought here: me.”, continued the blogger. Jade gestured to a cardboard totem of herself, used in the promotion of Big Brother Brasil 22. “It’s all about to change, I told you. I’m still going to make some changes to the house, make my face more. And you will follow all this, I will make a project. There’s a lot for you to see from the house, you don’t understand”announced. Watch:

Jade Picon displays new mansion in Rio de Janeiro – Part 1 pic.twitter.com/kOx3caVupo — Only Media (@MidiasSo) July 15, 2022

Then the ex-BBB surprised by revealing that the property has an elevator. “There are several things, but little by little I’ll show you. Today I wanted to show more of the real news”, warned. Later, with a different outfit, Jade shocked again by showing another room in the house. She filmed herself getting into the elevator and pushing a button. “Guys, I can’t stand it, I need to show you just one room in the house, because it already has my heart. All dark until… A movie theater. Please all my friends come soon so we can watch the movie.”he requested. Check out: