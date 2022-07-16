Jade Picon will pay BRL 35,000 a month in rent for a mansion with elevator, cinema and carp

Jade Picon tried to keep it a secret, but since Extra found out where her new home is in Rio de Janeiro, the influencer and now actress decided to share part of the mansion she found to call her own. The young woman’s carioca corner is not cheap. To live close to the sea and work, with comfort and privacy, Jade will pay R$ 35,000 per month for rent and condominium fees.

Jade Picon moves to the mansion where a former Flamengo player lived and becomes a neighbor of Gabigol

Ludmilla builds mansion with underground nightclub and soundproofing next to the one she currently lives on rent

The property drew attention for the gigantic door right at the entrance, but it has other particularities. A pond with koi, which are now Jade’s responsibility: “I’ll become a mother of fish. What do you call fish?” and a cinema for at least 20 people.

Jade Picon moves to a new house in Rio Photo: reproduction/ instagram and extra

You arrive at the private cinema, decorated in gray with recliners and neon lights, through the open staircase, surrounded by tempered glass, or through the elevator. Yes, Jade has an elevator at home.

Jade Picon will pay R$35,000 per month in rent for a mansion with elevator, cinema and carp Photo: rep/ instagram

“There are still things I want to change, I’m doing a project and I’m going to show you each step”, she communicated to her faithful army of followers.

Jade Picon will pay R$35,000 per month in rent for a mansion with elevator, cinema and carp Photo: rep/ instagram

Boxes and more moving boxes. in addition to a toten from the influencer herself, they have already arrived from São Paulo, where she lived until she entered the “BBB 22”. At first, Jade will live alone in the mansion that is in the same condominium as several football players, such as Gabigol. But she has already tried to invite her friends: “Come and watch a lot of movies here!”.