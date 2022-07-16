Jair Bolsonaro mocks Anitta for supporting Lula; watch

bolsonaroWhen talking to supporters at the entrance of the Palácio do Planalto, Jair Bolsonaro (PL) commented on the support of anita The Squid (PT), which had a lot of repercussion on social networks and even in the international press. In a mocking tone, he tries to imitate the singer in a supposed conversation with the PT: “I’m giving you the biggest support, release the marijuana there, Lula!”. Soon after, he continues to ridicule Anitta: “I even sent a message to Paulo Guedes. ‘Careful you’ll lose your job as minister of economy huh’! in one of these videos, Anitta says: ‘Do you know what oxygen is? If you don’t, you die. It’s no use having a strong economy that can die from lack of oxygen’. This is Anitta, this is Anitta…”, says the president. At the end, in an almost regretful tone, he still says: “We recognize that she has an influence on young people…”.

