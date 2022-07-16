James Webb: Meet Stephan’s Quintet and Its Millions of Stars

Last Tuesday (12), the National Aeronautics and Space Administration of the United States (NASA) released the first package of images of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) . Among the images, a new photograph of the Stephan’s Quinteta group of five galaxies located in the constellation Pegasus.

The quintet was discovered by French astronomer Édouard Stephan in 1877 and photographed by Hubble a few years ago. However, the infrared technology used in the JWST makes it possible to capture high resolution spatial images, presenting details that have never been seen before.

The galaxy group image contains more than 15 million pixels and was constructed from 1,000 different files — the photo is considered Webb’s largest to date. Details feature tails of gas, stardust, clusters of millions of young stars, five twinkling galaxies, among other compositions of space.

First image of Stephen’s Quintet, photographed by the Hubble Telescope.Source: NASA

The composition of the quintet

The quintet is also known as the Hickson Compact Group 92, but only four galaxies are actually close together. The fifth galaxy, positioned furthest to the left, is called NGC 7320 and is about 40 million light-years away from Earth. The other four galaxies, called NGC 7317, NGC 7318A, NGC 7318B and NGC 7319are about 290 million light-years away — NGC 7320 is approximately seven times closer to Earth, so it appears in the foreground of the photo.

Although it seems extremely distant — some galaxies are billions of light years away — studying groups like Stephen’s Quintet is extremely important for scientists. For example, researchers have found that NGC 7319 has an active galactic core with a supermassive black hole equal to 24 million times the mass of the sun — so it sucks in everything around it and emits a powerful light equivalent to 40 billion times the sun. suns.

Stephen’s Quintet Galaxies

According to NASA, three galaxies in the quintet “have distorted shapes, elongated spiral arms, and long, gaseous tidal tails containing an abundance of star clusters.” Even the information captured by the telescope presents details such as the ages of stellar populations and even groupings of stars that cannot be seen in visible light.

Narrower galaxy groups such as Stephan’s Quintet may have been more common in the early universeSource: NASA/ESA/CSA/STScI

NGC 7319 is the galaxy in the upper right, almost in the center, with spiral arms that run 180 degrees — the blue spots and red dots represent star clusters. In the center of the image, galaxies NGC 7318A and NGC 7318B cluster pink clouds of hydrogen and young blue stars less than 10 million years old — in the far right, next to the galaxies, are many clusters of stars forming.

In the upper left corner, the dwarf galaxy NGC 7320 features blue and pink formations caused by stellar explosions. In the lower left corner is located NGC 7317, more common and without many gravitational interactions.

space technology

The James Webb Space Telescope used Near-Infrared Spectrograph (NIRSpec) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) infrared sensors to capture all the details of Stephan’s Quintet. According to NASA, the integral field units (IFUs) of these devices combine camera and spectrograph to provide “data cubes” or image files of the spectral features of a galactic core.

The researchers say the IFUs work like a medical MRI scan, allowing the information to be cut into multiple files for a more advanced study.

For example, the technology allowed Webb to pierce through the dust mantle around the core of NGC 7319, and so the researchers found that there is hot gas near the black hole at the galaxy’s core — they were also able to measure the speed of the bright streams. , powered by the black hole, in detail never before recorded.