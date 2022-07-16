Japan Festival returns to SP this Friday after a two-year break with gastronomy options and cultural presentations | What to do in Sao Paulo

The biggest festival of Japanese culture is back in Sao Paulo, after two years without activity because of the Covid-19 pandemic. Starting in this friday (15)the event goes to Sunday (17), on Sao Paulo Expo, on the Imigrantes Highway, km 1.5.
Dance, music and Japanese cuisine are part of the program (see more below). Free activities will also be offered for children, youth, adults and seniors.
Among the international attractions is the pop singer Okamoto Kauan, who brings his versatility to develop his hits, strengthening the ties between national and Asian cultures. AkibaSpace returns in its 11th edition with an exclusive space, bringing unique pop culture content to visitors and exclusive activities for cosplayers.
The 23rd edition will feature the theme “From Dream to Reality”, symbolizing the overcoming of all difficulties and obstacles, in these two years of the Covid-19 pandemic.
- Discover gastronomy, culture and entertainment in Liberdade, downtown SP
- Museum of Japanese Immigration opens pavilion with unprecedented collection of cosplay, manga, anime and metal heroes items
One of the most anticipated and sought after parts of the event, the Gastronomy Square, will feature, in all, 44 booths representing the 47 provinces of Japan, and charities of the Nikkei community of São Paulo.
The associations of provinces (kenjinkais) bring typical dishes from their region, with familiar recipes, often unknown even by Japanese restaurants.
Among the foods on the menu are recipes such as krashi renkon, yakissoba, tempura and tempura teishoku.
Yakisoba in a styrofoam package — Photo: Érico Andrade/G1
This year’s Japan Festival brings something new: promotionswith discount for entry to the Friday (15); Prohibited after 2 pm; passport (ticket valid for the 3 days of the event) and the family combosfor 3 and 5 adults with promotional value, recommended for families and groups of friends.
Tickets for the Japan Festival 2022 are on sale online. Admission is free for children under 8, women over 60 and men over 65. Students and teachers from public and private schools and men between the ages of 60 and 65 are entitled to half-price, upon receipt.
Akibaspace presents differentiated pop culture content and exclusive activities at the 23rd edition of the Japan Festival — Photo: Disclosure / 23rd Japan Festival
- Friday (15): from 11 am to 9 pm
- Saturday (16): from 9 am to 9 pm
- Sunday (17): from 9 am to 6 pm
- Place: São Paulo Expo Exhibition & Convention Center (Rodovia dos Imigrantes, km 1.5, São Paulo)
- tickets: BRL 30 (full)
- More information: www.guicheweb.com.br/festivaldojapao