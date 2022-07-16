Jeez! PSG leaves Brazilian and four more stars out of pre-season; players must leave

PSG has already started training for the next season. And the main objective remains the same as in previous years: to win the UEFA Champions League. To see if, this year, he can make his dream come true, the board brought in Christophe Galtier to command the cast.

The arrival of the French coach also brought some changes. PSG released the list of players who will travel to Japan to participate in part of the pre-season. And some important names in the cast are out.

Rafinha Alcântara, Draxler, Herrera, Wijnaldum and Kurzawa are not on the list released by the club. Therefore, they will not travel to Asia. This is an indication that the quintet can still be negotiated in this transfer window.

See the list of related players for the Japan trip.

GOALKEEPERS: Keylor Navas, Donnarumma, Sergio Rico and Letellier

DEFENDERS: Achraf Hakimi, Kimpembe, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Bernat, Kehrer, Diallo and Nuno Mendes

MIDDLE CAMPERS: Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, Gueye, Dina-Ebimbe and Warren Zaïre-Emery

ATTACKS: Mbappé, Icardi, Neymar, Sarabia, Kalimuendo and Messi

PSG’s first game of the season

This Friday, the 15th, PSG entered the field for the first time of the season. In a friendly against Quevilly-Rouen, from the French Second Division, the Parisians won 2-0. Neymar and Mbappé did not participate in the duel.