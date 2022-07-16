Joe Perry returns to Brazil and talks about Aerosmith’s ‘bumps’: ‘We had ups and downs’ | Song

Joe Perry has already been to Brazil playing with Hollywood Vampires and Aerosmith for huge audiences like Rock in Rio, but the return to the country after five years will be more intimate.

The acclaimed guitarist is headlining Samsung Best of Blues & Rock with the Joe Perry Project, the band he created in the 1980s after a breakup with Steven Tayler. In the end, he just wanted to keep playing and recording songs “without worrying about anything else”.

The shows are free and will take place in Porto Alegre this Friday (15), at Parque Farroupilha (Redenção), and in São Paulo on Sunday (17), at Parque Ibirapuera.

Perry found time between rehearsals to chat with the g1 directly from the studio in Boston, USA.

“The vibe and energy we have here is very loose, it’s rock and roll from a garage band. Let’s take it to the stage, because that’s the only way I know how to do it,” she says.

Songs that are not often played at Aerosmith concerts should be in the repertoire of instrumental shows, in addition to unreleased songs from the new solo album “Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII”, which should come out later this year. See the full event schedule here.

In the interview below, Perry comments on the long trajectory with Aerosmith, the return to the stage after a lot of gardening and months at home and the possibility of coming with Johnny Depp and the Hollywood Vampires to Brazil.

He also says that, as much as he has been a musician for more than 50 years, the solo show is “kind of intimidating” when he takes on the role of leader of the band alone.

g1 – What is the expectation of returning to Brazil, especially after so long without shows and tours because of the pandemic?

Joe Perry – It was really different being off the road and not having to pack every day or every week. My wife and I were blown away by what it’s really like to sleep in the same bed every night, but I certainly missed playing. I could spend a lot of time in the studio playing, but there’s nothing quite like playing in front of an audience.

Also, bringing the Joe Perry project back is like going from one extreme to the other, because when I get on stage with the Hollywood Vampires or Aerosmith there are other guys there, so it can kind of lean on, but not this time., I carry all the weight on my shoulders. It’s kind of intimidating, but it’s been a lot of fun working on the songs, thinking about what the audience wants to hear. But anyway, it’s been great, I’ve waited a long time for it.

g1 – You created the Joe Perry Project in the 80’s when you broke up with Aerosmith. What was your wish? What did you have in mind at that time?

Joe Perry – At that point, there were a lot of things going on internally with the band. We’ve worked so hard and for so many years, on the road or on albums. I had a lot of music I wanted to release, but it was getting harder and harder. I really just wanted to meet other guys just to rock and roll and not worry about anything else.

And that’s more or less what I did, with several different formations. Some of the guys stayed with me, some of the guys moved on. Until it was time to contact Steven and we both decided that maybe Aerosmith should come back.

g1 – The other times you came to Brazil, you played with thousands of people like at Rock in Rio 2015 with Hollywood Vampires or in 2017 with Aerosmith. Now it seems to me that it will be more intimate, is that right?

Joe Perry – We are definitely now in our rehearsal studio during a break. The vibe and energy we have here is very loose, light, it’s rock and roll from a garage band. Let’s bring this to the stage, because that’s the only way I know how to do it.

g1 – It’s interesting that you have a lot of time on the road and follow with different projects. Do you like it?

Joe Perry – Much. Playing with Aerosmith is obviously the best thing, that’s where it all really started for me, but being able to play with other musicians and make different solo records with different musicians is really exciting.

When you start playing, some things happen that you don’t expect and I very rarely say to someone “this is how you should play”. I like to show the music and ask them to show what they can do.

Each song is different depending on the lineup of the band, but we all have the same vision: we want the audience to go and have fun. Everyone in the band has a different way of doing it.

g1 – By the way, speaking of band, this new lineup is powerful with Gary Cherone (Extreme, Van Halen), Buck Johnson (Hollywood Vampires), Chris Wyse (Ozzy Osbourne) and Jason Sutter (Cher).

Joe Perry – I’m so lucky to have these guys with me. Fortunately, they had a few weeks available. I’m still freaking out about playing alongside them, some of the songs I’ve written sound like new when we play together.

g1 – It’s hard to dissociate your image from a Guitar Hero. How do you see this title?

Joe Perry – I don’t know… In the last two and a half or three years, I’ve been anything but a guitar player. I took care of my garden a lot, I walked barefoot most of the time. So the thought of putting on a guitar and standing up… just playing in the studio is one thing, but standing in front of a bunch of fans, sometimes i have a little trouble with this.

I never really got into this world [da música] so i joined because i love playing rock and roll and i saw bands doing it and i wanted to have that feeling too. The fact that over 50 years we’ve been able to do what we’ve done was like the icing on the cake, so this is getting out there and playing for the fans out there.

Some will actually know some of the riffs I play, others may not have heard of them, but I hope they left the show thinking about them.

g1 – Does it give you butterflies in your stomach getting back on the road?

Joe Perry – Not so much, but it feels like the first time. If you can imagine that, I don’t think so, but I want to do the best I can and I’m really focused on that. I’m really excited and the band is sounding great.

g1 – Aerosmith will be back on the road this year in celebration of the band’s 50th anniversary. At such an important milestone, what comes to your mind?

Joe Perry – Ah, man… It’s always more than I can understand. Thinking about all the things we’ve done over the years and all the different generations of fans we’ve played for and who still come to shows, it’s far beyond anything I would have thought, imagined.

With each album, each year we went further and that was not common. Most bands broke up after two or three albums and to be at that end and still playing our music is very exciting.

g1 – Today, you seem to be a guy who draws more attention for your music, for your talent than for your personal life, but you are surrounded by bandmates who are in tabloids because of their personal life. How is it to deal with this kind of thing? Does that bother you?

Joe Perry – Probably the biggest point is that when we started, we were so young and idealistic. We had a vision of working together and playing rock and roll, but as you grow up, you have family and kids and… get older together. So you kind of learn to do that over the years.

I think that’s why a lot of bands don’t stay together, because you find out [essa dinâmica] or not. Obviously we had our bumps, ups and downs, but we still had that thing we really knew when the five of us were together. So you just hang on to that and the rest you kind of exercise.

In personal life, I am very happy to have found the right partner in life. She’s great, she managed to raise four great boys on the road. That’s how we did it, but it sure didn’t look like it when I was 22. I never thought “Where do my kids go to school when we’re on tour?” Now we have grandchildren going to school [Perry dá um risada ].

g1 – What can you say about the Hollywood Vampires shows in 2023? Do you intend to return to Brazil?

Joe Perry – Hope so. At the moment we have about a month and a half with shows [nos Estados Unidos]. We hope to be able to add some shows, but it’s so hard to get everyone booked. It’s an exercise. Everyone has other things going on.

g1 – You are 71 years old and have a long career in music. Do you feel the same energy from the beginning? What is it like for you to reactivate your body after spending days traveling and playing through the night?

Joe Perry – Well, I had a moment or two in my 30s where I found myself thinking, “How can a grown man live this life?” Do you know what I mean? I was with little kids and stuff… but I kind of got over it pretty quickly because I love listening to rock and roll, so why not?

Everything has kind of changed and it’s like stepping into new ground, but I’m still excited about doing it. I love it when the music gets loud and I also love it when the audience is having fun. That’s about it, it doesn’t have the year or age or anything like that.

