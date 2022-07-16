Joe Perry says that free concerts in Brazil will be more “loose”

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry is coming to Brazil this weekend for two free shows at Samsung Best of Blues & Rock. The presentations take place in Porto Alegre (RS) and São Paulo (SP), with the right to participation and a very sharp band accompanying the musician, especially vocalist Gary Cherone (Extreme, ex-Van Halen).

Perry talked to G1 about the shows he will do with his band, rescuing the name Joe Perry Project again. Asked about the more intimate character this time, he gave an idea of ​​what to expect: something more “loose” than what was presented in the other visits to Brazil, whether with Aerosmith or Hollywood Vampires, a project where he plays with Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp. , between others.

“We are definitely now in our rehearsal studio during a break. The vibe and energy we have here is very loose, light, it’s rock and roll from a garage band. Let’s bring this to the stage, because that’s the only way I know how to do it.”

Despite running his solo project since the 1980s, Joe Perry also spoke about returning to the road with the band and how different it is from his other groups. In charge of the endeavor, the guitarist admitted that he feels the pressure, more than with other bands.

“Bringing the Joe Perry Project back is like going from one extreme to the other, because when I go up on stage with the Hollywood Vampires or Aerosmith there are other guys there, so it can kind of lean on, but not this time, I carry all the weight on my shoulders. It’s kind of intimidating, but it’s been a lot of fun working on the songs, thinking about what the audience wants to hear. But anyway, it’s been great, I’ve waited a long time for this.”

Also during the chat, the musician said that his next solo album, “Sweetzerland Manifesto MKII”, will be released later this year.

Service – Samsung Best of Blues & Rock

Porto Alegre, RS – Joe Perry, Yohan Kisser and Ian – O Cara do Metal

Date: July 15th (Friday)

Hours: from 6pm

Location: Farroupilha Park (Redenção)

Address: Av. João Pessoa, s/nº – Farroupilha, Porto Alegre

Free entrance

São Paulo, SP – Joe Perry, Yohan Kisser and Lan Lahn

Date: July 17 (Sunday)

Time: from 5:30 pm

Location: external audience of the Ibirapuera Auditorium

Address: Av. Pedro Álvares Cabral, 0 – Ibirapuera, São Paulo

Free entrance

Click to follow IgorMiranda.com.br on: Instagram | twitter | Facebook | YouTube.