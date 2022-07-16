Journalist confirms negotiation between Flamengo and Shanghai for Oscar: “Meia is coming to Brazil” – Flamengo – News and Flamengo game

Athlete comes to vacation in the country, and negotiations are underway

Flamengo are strong in the transfer window and do not hide their interest in a midfielder. The intention, at first, is to bring someone to compose the cast. However, Rubro-Negro decided to go further and try to hire a big name: Oscar, from Shanghai SIPG (CHI).

The board has wanted to hire a midfielder for at least a year. However, priorities have shifted to other positions, but now, the directors are moving to close the hiring of Oscar. The initial information is from Fabrizio Romano, one of the world’s greatest searchers, and confirmed by journalist André Hernan.

Hernan was even doing a live on the Youtube channel when he received the information. In addition to confirming the negotiation between the parties, the journalist was informed that Oscar is about to arrive in Brazil, however, to spend a vacation. Meanwhile, Rubro-Negro talks with the Chinese club in an attempt to make the hiring possible.

— I just confirmed with an important person… Flamengo opened talks with Shanghai to bring Oscar. The Oscar can return to Brazil. He’s coming to Brazil, by the way, but there are vacation issues and everything. – said the journalist. He still went on:

— I received the information that Flamengo opened talks with the Chinese team to hire Oscar, ex-player of the Brazilian national team, ex-Chelsea player, ex-International player… Oscar is negotiating, or rather, Flamengo is negotiating with the Shanghai for the return of the Oscars. The parties are currently negotiating – he concluded.

There are some obstacles for Flamengo, among them, the high salary received – it is the tenth largest in the world – and the two-and-a-half-year contract with Shanghai. However, one of the alternatives thought of by Rubro-Negro is to make a loan bond until January 2023. Despite being difficult, Fla promises to make an effort for the midfielder.

Revealed in São Paulo, Oscar also performed at Internacional in Brazil. He then spent four seasons at Chelsea (ING), when he was sold to Shanghai in 2017. The midfielder has been playing for the Chinese team for six years, where he took the field 173 times, scored 51 goals and provided 94 assists, being one of main characters of the team.