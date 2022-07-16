Juliana Bonde shows how she woke up after playing with a plush doll’s horn: “I’m in bed like this”

<br> <img src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1 data-lazy-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1" srcset= class=" jetpack-lazy-image"><noscript><img class=lazy data-lazy-fallback=1 src="data:image/svg+xml,%3Csvg%20xmlns='http://www.w3.org/2000/svg'%20viewBox='0%200%201%201'%3E%3C/svg%3E" data-src="https://i0.wp.com/img.youtube.com/vi/1hdWZzrMsCg/maxresdefault.jpg?w=618&ssl=1" alt="YouTube video player" data-recalc-dims=1></noscript><br> <svg xmlns=http://www.w3.org/2000/svg width=64 height=64 viewbox="0 0 24 24" fill=none stroke=#ffffff stroke-width=2 stroke-linecap=round stroke-linejoin=round class="feather feather-play-circle"><circle cx=12 cy=12 r=10 /><polygon points="10 8 16 12 10 16 10 8"/></svg></p><p> ” src=”https://youtube.com/embed/1hdWZzrMsCg” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen><br>

She never stops! Juliana Caetano, lead singer of Bonde do Forró, left her fans simply impressed this Saturday morning (16) by sharing a video showing all her good shape on social media.

“What are you going to do today?”, asked the muse in the caption of the publication. In the click, Juliana Bonde chose a stylish white bathing suit, sat on her bedroom bed and, of course, showed off all her good shape and healthy shape, driving her more than 1 million followers crazy. In the comments field, the singer was even asked to marry.

“Am I the only one who thinks this woman has no flaws? I am shocked”, pointed out a fan in the comments field. “She’s still going to marry me, I just need her yes, Juliana”, said another. “What a woman, I don’t even know what to say anymore”, vented a third.

Pocah says he wants to act and says he would like to play a villain

During an interview with Quem magazine, Pocah decided to open her heart and reveal that she has a great desire to start acting. According to her, even Carla Diaz has already given the singer some tips.

“I wanted to play a villain for this blonde hair now. Pocah villain. I really want to act. I’ve even said this to my friends and those who know me, many times. Carla Diaz said she’s going to give me some tips and who knows, we might see Pocah studying and starting her acting career?”, said Pocah.

“I always try to be in constant evolution. I seek to read a lot and study, to evolve not only as an artist, but as a person as well. I don’t like to stay in one place, in the comfort zone. I was never accommodated with anything. If I see that such a change is going to be good for me and my career, I’ll go all out and invest. It was like that with BBB”, concluded the muse.

