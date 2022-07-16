Juliana Caetano posts old photo ‘sitting sideways’

Juliana CaetanoMore known as Juliana Bondeleft the followers in his Instagram completely excited this Friday (15th). Through the social network, the singer posted a photo in which appears sitting sideways on the bed and drew attention with her defined curves.

In the record, the lead singer of Bonde do Forró appears wearing a white bodysuit with red straps. Powerful, she flaunted her toned body and put on a real beauty show.

Another detail that drew attention in Juliana’s click was the fact that she is without the fringes she usually wears. Because of this, some followers commented that the photo is probably old. “Is this photo old Ju? Where are the fringes?”asked a young man.

In the post caption, the muse interacted with fans: “What are you going to do today?” she asked. Already in the comments, the muse was highly praised and received some bold responses. “I will kiss you princess”fired a follower. “How beautiful”declared another. “A real spectacle”said another.

Juliana Caetano sits sideways on the bed and shows her defined curves (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram)

