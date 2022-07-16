Juliano Cazarré’s daughter is discharged from the ICU and goes to hospital room: ‘Very happy’ | TV & Famous

In another live from the 30-day chain with São José, Juliano Cazarré shared good news with his followers this Friday, 7/15: his baby, Maria Guilhermina, was released from the ICU and went to the hospital room where she is hospitalized in São Paulo under the care of her mother, stylist and journalist Letícia Cazarré.
“Letícia is doing well with the baby there in São Paulo and today, thanks to the good God, to the powerful intercession of the Virgin Mary and Saint Joseph, to all the masses, rosaries and prayers that you have dedicated to Maria Guilhermina, our little one and the Leticia went to the hospital room, but left the ICU. We are very happy here at home, celebrating”, announced the actor.
Leticia Cazarré, Juliano’s wife, updates her daughter’s status — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Maria Guilhermina was born on June 21 and needed heart surgery because of a rare congenital heart disease called Ebstein Anomaly, which causes an enlarged atrium leading to congestive heart failure and insufficient flow of red blood to the body.
Juliano Cazarré and his wife, Letícia Cazarré, giving birth to Maria Guilhermina — Photo: Reproduction/Social Networks
While Letícia stays with the girl, Cazarré takes care of the other children: Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena.
Juliano Cazarré and Letícia with their children Vicente, Inácio, Gaspar and Maria Madalena — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
During the live broadcast on his Instagram this Friday, the interpreter of the pawn Alcides, from Pantanal, also commented that he and Letícia stayed in the apartment of his co-star, Isabel Teixeira, Maria Bruaca, for the birth of their daughter.
There, he got to know board games and now they have become hobby of the family.
“I just got to know this thing about board games, by chance. When my baby was born in São Paulo, Letícia and I stayed at the apartment of my co-worker, Isabel Teixeira, who offered it to us. And her companion has an amazing collection of games.”
“I had never heard of those games and I fell in love. I bought some, I’m learning little by little and it’s already being successful here with the kids”, said the artist.
Juliano Cazarré and Isabel Teixeira as Alcides and Maria Bruaca in ‘Pantanal’ — Photo: Globo