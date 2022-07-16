‘Juma became a boring and inconsistent protagonist’

The personality of Juma (Alanis Guillen) has left some fans of “Pantanal” (TV Globo) uncomfortable. The jaguar woman appears in most of the scenes complaining about something or confused about her marriage to Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) and what she feels for Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos).

for the columnist splash Aline Ramos, the character’s confusion is reflected in how the public watches the plot.

There is confusion in how the story is told. In some moments, Juma seems to be afraid of Zé Lucas and in others she is interested in him. This is very bad because it generates confusion in the public itself and summarizes the story as Filó says, that Juma loves Jove and has a lust for his brother.

In the original version of the soap opera, shown in 1990 by TV Manchete, Juma and Zé Lucas’ narrative focused on his harassment. Aline Ramos adds that Juma’s attraction to Zé Leôncio’s firstborn did not exist.

This adaptation left Pantanal with a boring and inconsistent protagonist within what we already know about her. The remake could explore Juma as a vulnerable woman and that having few resources doesn’t understand how she feels.

Central Splash

Run by Chico Barney on YouTube (and on TikTok and twitter) from Splash, Wednesday’s “Splash Show” has grown, got a new name and a near-primetime track just for it. At “Central Splash”, from Monday to Friday, always at 6 pm, the columnist joins colleagues Aline Ramos and Lucas Pasin to discuss everything that is happening in reality shows, TV and in the lives of celebrities and sub-celebrities.