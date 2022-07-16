Jurist Fernando Fernandes demands improvement of legislation after investigation that denies political crime in the Marcelo Arruda case

Jurist explained that the nature of the crime could not be classified as political because the legislation does not provide for this in individual cases, only in cases of crimes against the state.
247 – Criminal lawyer and jurist Fernando Augusto Fernandes demanded the improvement of Brazilian legislation after the Civil Police of Paraná concluded that the murder of PT militant Marcelo Arruda by an armed Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu was not a political crime.
The lawyer explained that the nature of the crime could not be classified as political because the legislation does not provide for this in individual cases, only in cases of crimes against the state.
“The conclusion of the police investigation into the murder of the PT treasurer, Marcelo Arruda, in Paraná, legally concludes that there is an intentional homicide, for a base reason, with a sentence of 12 to 30 years. doubts, but it happens that it is not foreseen in the Brazilian legislation, as a political crime the political motivation, outside the crimes against the state. Nor does it provide for hate crime and terrorism for political motivation. Something for Congress to urgently improve”, he commented.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in different ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247