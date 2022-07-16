Justice of the DF denies request to return luxury cars of influencer Klebim seized by the police | Federal District

The Federal District Court denied, on Thursday (15), a request from the influencer’s defense Kleber Rodrigues de Moraes, the “Klebim” to receive back the cars seized during the operation that arrested him, in March of this year ( see details below ). He denies the crimes.

In the application, the defense argued that the vehicles, some of which are valued at more than BRL 3 millionare in “high risk of breakdowns”for being “exposed to all types of climatic adversities, in an open place and without any type of protection”.

UNDERSTAND: why raffles and sweepstakes held by influencers may be illegal

why raffles and sweepstakes held by influencers may be illegal INVESTIGATION: find out who are the targets of the operation that arrested influencer with more than 1 million followers in DF

However, according to Judge Francisco Marcos Batista, the goods are in custody by the Division of Custody of Goods, of the Civil Police of the DF, and protected against the action of time. The magistrate also claimed that “the vehicles did not suffer any deterioration during the period in which they are being held in the custody of the PCDF”.

The decision highlights that the purpose of the seizure of goods is to prevent the investigated, throughout the process, from getting rid of these items, making it difficult to repair the damage. Because they are related to the alleged crimes committed by the influencer, the judge denied returning the cars.

Influencer 'Klebim' displayed luxury cars on social media

Kleber Moraes was arrested as part of Operation Huracán, in March of this year, and was released five days later. He is suspected of running illegal raffles for “tuned” cars on social media, and money laundering.

Three other people were also arrested in the operation. The police claim that they are associates and friends of the influencer:

Pedro Henrique Barroso de Neiva 37 years old

37 years old Vinicius Couto Farago 30 years old

30 years old Alex Bruno da Silva Vale28 years old

The investigations showed that the group moved around R$ 20 million between 2021 and 2022. The investigations began after receiving a complaint by the Civil Police.

According to investigators, the raffle vehicles were prepared with special wheels, suspension and sound, and the raffles were announced on a website. As they had many followers, the investigated easily sold the raffles, according to the police.

However, the distribution of prizes through sweepstakes must follow a series of rules established by the Ministry of Economy, which was not done by the group. Therefore, the activity was illegal. There is even suspicion that they lent money to criminals who carried out robberies and thefts.

Civil Police seized another influencer vehicle suspected of money laundering, in DF

Police say the group used a “net of oranges” to launder illegal raffle money. A mechanic suspected of lending his bank account for use in the scheme had income of BRL 5.3 thousand monthly, but moved BRL 3.4 million in six months. A woman with an income of BRL 1.2 thousandpassed on BRL 600 thousand to Klebim’s companies in three months, according to the investigators.

Investigators claim that, when the influencer announced the raffle of a vehicle, he had partners who replicated the ad on social networks and on three websites that organized the illegal raffle.

The money raised in the raffles was then directed – through online payment platforms – to the accounts of the influencer’s and the “oranges” companies, according to the police. The group included people from Brasília, Goiás, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

According to investigations, after the money fell into the account of the “oranges”, it was returned to “Klebim”. The police say that the “oranges” made transfers to the accounts of three influencer companies.

At the time, Kleber denied the accusations. “A prehistoric law, a law from the 40s, is not valid. We live in a digital age and we need this law to be updated”, she said in a video posted on social networks to justify the vehicle raffles.