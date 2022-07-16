Large comet approaches Earth this Thursday (14); know how to see

Comet C/2017 K2, also known as “PanSTARSS”, can finally be seen from Earth, this Thursday (14).

The celestial body, which was identified in May 2017, was outside the solar system. Now, however, it will pass about 270 million kilometers from Earth (beyond the orbit of Mars) which, according to The Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 website, this will be the smallest distance the comet will reach from the terrestrial globe.

It should be noted that this is one of the most distant active comets ever seen by astronomers. It was surpassed only last year, after the discovery of the megacomet Bernardinelli-Bernstein.

According to the EarthSky.org website, it will not be possible to observe the passage with the naked eye, but observers will be able to follow the approach of PanSTARSS online on the weblive that will be broadcast by the Telescope Project website, which will start at 19:15 (Brasilia time), this Thursday (14th).

Image: NASA/ESA /A. Feild (STScI)

For the Space.com website, Webcast viewers can expect to see a patch of diffused light, representing the coma, and enjoy the beauty of the event. PanSTARSS is predicted to reach the closest point to the Sun on December 19, 2022.

To try to visualize the comet, according to the website InTheSky, it is visible with telescopes from the to the constellation Ophiuchus. The passage started around 6:45 pm on Wednesday (13) and will end at 3:45 am on Thursday (15).

For the past five years, C/2017 K2 has been continuously moving towards Earth. Comets, which are made mostly of frozen gases, rock and sand, become active as they approach the Sun. Solar heat heats the comet quickly and turns solid ice into gas (a process known as sublimation), creating the cloud through the comet.

Interestingly, K2 was already active when it was discovered in 2017 between the orbits of Saturn and Uranus, about 2.4 billion kilometers from the Sun, which, by comparison, is about 16 times further away than Earth is from the Sun. .

