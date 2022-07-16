Larissa Manoela’s mother becomes a stunt double for a day and surprises her daughter in a scene from ‘Beyond Illusion’ | Beyond the Illusion

She is always behind the scenes. In the end, Silvana is mother of Larissa Manoela and accompanies her daughter in her 17-year career – yes, she is only 21 years old. But it was Silvana’s turn to have her star day. Invited to be the daughter’s stunt double in “Beyond the Illusion”the teacher and pedagogue even made a surprise for Larissa, who only found out that her mother would play Elisa in the scene with Isadora in the recording.

Larissa Manoela is surprised and acts with her mother in ‘Além da Illusion’

“Emer (Lavinni), who is Luiz’s (Henrique Rios) assistant director, said that they would need a stunt double and asked how about I be Larissa’s stunt double. At the time I thought: ‘Is it?’, but then I decided: ‘Let’s do it!’. Then I had the idea of ​​making a surprise for Larissa. And here I am to record the scene with Isadora and Elisa”, said the mother.

And Silvana had a little job to hide Larissa’s surprise, who lives with her, her father and the dogs. Already dressed as Elisa, in the dressing room – with her daughter’s costume and very similar to her, by the way -, the mother had to come up with an excuse not to answer a video call made by Larissa. Do you know what she wanted? A pix, which the mother, of course, made as soon as possible.

“I’m very happy to be able to participate in this moment, because I’m always behind, behind the scenes of her work. The expectation is very high precisely to see her reaction. I think she’s going to ask, ‘What are you doing here?’ But at the time of the scene it will be very exciting. I think we’re going to have to hold back so we don’t cry.”

2 of 3 Larissa Manoela’s mother, Silvana wore the same outfit as her daughter in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Renata Domingues Larissa Manoela’s mother, Silvana used the same outfit as her daughter in ‘Além da Illusion’ — Photo: Renata Domingues

No sooner said than done. At the time of the scene, which was the last to be recorded, increasing even more the expectation, Larissa was startled when the stuntwoman, or rather her mother, dressed as Elisa, turned to face her.. But, like the excellent actress that she is, she held the wave and didn’t get out of character. In fact, the real emotion fit like a glove. Mother and daughter delivered everything like Elisa and Isadora. Tears flowed even in those who already knew what was going to happen.

“I didn’t suspect anything! I’m ecstatic. When she turned around she gave me something… I knew the scene was going to be exciting, but this backstage that we see around here and live is very special”, said Larissa, still euphoric with what she had just experienced.

“I let it flow, the magic happens when you are surprised on stage. It was emotional, everyone in the studio was moved, and I think the people at home, even without seeing my mother, will also feel that emotion. We are very connected, very friendly, very partnered and I am very happy”, celebrated the young actress.

3 of 3 Emotions run wild on Silvana’s actress day, mother of Larissa Manoela — Photo: Renata Domingues Emotions run wild on Silvana’s actress day, mother of Larissa Manoela — Photo: Renata Domingues

Already Silvana, who speaks of the daughter full of pride, made waves in her day as an actress. Even text decorated. But the crying, that one couldn’t control…

“Real emotion, it was very cool, I was sure the emotion would run wild”, he commented.

Afterwards, the two changed costumes in record time and recorded one more time. Now, the mother as Isadora and Larissa as Elisa. This time, no surprises, but still a lot of emotion. The scene where Elisa appears to Isadora will air next week. You can not lose!

