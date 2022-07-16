Learn how to recognize signs of binge eating

Psychologist Larissa Freitas talks about the subject, very common in the patients she sees

Although not so discussed, binge eating is a very common disorder among the population. It is characterized by the uncontrolled intake of food, even without hunger or physical need. That is, just eating a lot because you feel very hungry is not characterized in this regard.

In general, the compulsive person loses control over what he is ingesting and in what amount. A psychologist for more than six years, Larissa Freitas is a specialist in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy and said that cases are very common in her office.

According to Larissa, those who suffer from this disorder have an uncontrollable urge to eat all the time, even after a meal and feeling satisfied, the person cannot dispense with one more meal. The most trending foods are the most caloric such as sweets, chocolates, ice cream, French fries, pizza and hamburgers, which appear as a “reward” in the person’s brain.

Another important characteristic of those who suffer from this disorder is usually having a tendency to eat too quickly. Eating fast and not chewing enough, in general, makes you eat more calories and, therefore, it is common to gain weight. This is because when eating fast, the stomach does not have time to send signals to the brain, signaling that it is time to stop.

However, in addition to gaining weight, eating fast can also lead to other gastrointestinal problems, especially poor digestion, heartburn, gas or a bloated belly, for example.

What causes a person to develop compulsion?

According to the psychologist, some origins can be emotional triggers, incorrect treatment, some conflict or trauma in childhood, relationships, social relationships at work and especially low self-esteem, are factors that can trigger this problem in people.

“You see yourself in a different way from other people too. In addition to image distortion, eating too much food also causes obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular problems, infertility, psychological disorder, and even depression,” said Larissa.

Beware of self-diagnosis

An efficient treatment is essential with the proper diagnosis of a doctor and the follow-up of a nutritionist, to work on the issue of food, showing healthier food alternatives, and also, a psychologist, playing a fundamental role for the patient to work on self-control. , and understand the issues that lead you to take it out on food.

“Sometimes we search on the internet and those results create things in people’s heads and this is very dangerous, maybe she will try to do something on her own to solve it based on videos on the internet and be disappointed when it doesn’t work”, he explained. .

Therefore, if you recognize signs of binge eating, it is recommended to seek help from a professional and not to follow diets and treatments offered on the internet.

The psychologist emphasizes that she has plans to carry out a project aimed especially at the special monitoring of women who suffer from this disorder, with the support of a nutritionist. For reasons of travel and other circumstances, it is still on paper and is expected to be released by the end of the year.