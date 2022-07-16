Learn to neutralize 6 everyday habits that cause back pain

The presence of discomfort in the lumbar region is recurrent in adults, especially those who study and work in front of a computer for a long time. However, when the pain is persistent and sharp, a doctor should be consulted to assess the problem.
In Brazil, back problems are one of the most frequent chronic conditions in the population. The latest National Health Survey (PNS), carried out by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the IBGE, revealed that two out of ten people over 18 years old complain of chronic back pain.
Here are 6 everyday attitudes that aggravate back pain:
1. Not managing stress
Chronic stress, caused by adversity or health conditions such as anxiety and depression, leads to muscle tension and, therefore, causes back, neck and head pain. The rheumatologist Sérgio Rosenfeld, from the Botafogo Rheumatology and Orthopedics Center, recommends physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, RPG and therapeutic pilates to relieve daily tensions, as well as acupuncture.
In addition, proper nutrition and good nights sleep help to reduce stress and therefore reduce muscle tension.
2. Do not activate the core
The state of the musculature that involves the lumbar region, pelvis, abdominal and hip can cause intense pain in the spine. This is because activating and strengthening these muscles facilitates body weight support. Thus, the stronger these regions of the body are, the better the support and the less frequent the pain.
3. Ignore stretching
Stretching may seem tedious and unnecessary, but not doing this type of exercise can hamper blood circulation and cause muscle strain. In addition, stretching exercises help to strengthen the muscles and favor the mobility and functionality of the body.
“Lumbar pain can be caused by lack of mobility of the vertebrae, which leads to reduced local circulation and can cause pain. Slowly mobilizing the spine, as well as the shoulders and arms, is useful to treat vertebral immobilities and therefore release the fascia (tissues) that surround the vertebrae. This brings relief and well-being”, explains Lucy Mie Aihara, physical education teacher and coordinator of Fasciatherapy Training in São Paulo.
4. Using the wrong pillow
Sleeping with an inadequate pillow can also be a determining factor when it comes to back pain. “The ideal pillow keeps your neck parallel to the mattress and adapts to the position you sleep in,” Neel Anand, professor of orthopedic surgery at Cedars-Sinai Spine in Los Angeles, told The Sun.
The indication for people with firmer mattresses is a thicker pillow, for example. The expert also recommends that people with chronic back pain sleep on their back, with a pillow between their knees to ease the pain.
5. Adopting wrong postures
Improper posture is certainly one of the main causes of back pain. Sitting stooped puts pressure on the lower spine and can lead to pain and spasms caused by the change in the curvature of the spine.
6. Spend the day sitting
Occupational low back pain is the technical term for people who develop back pain from work. Most people who live in cities develop back pain due to office work. Sitting for long hours causes the muscles to relax, and this increases the pressure on the discs in the spine.
Experts point out that it is important to get up and walk every 40 minutes, in addition to practicing physical exercises outside working hours, such as walking, running or swimming. In addition, the practice of weight training, physiotherapy sessions and massages help to relieve muscle pain caused by work.
