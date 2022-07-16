Learn to neutralize 6 everyday habits that cause back pain

The presence of discomfort in the lumbar region is recurrent in adults, especially those who study and work in front of a computer for a long time. However, when the pain is persistent and sharp, a doctor should be consulted to assess the problem.

In Brazil, back problems are one of the most frequent chronic conditions in the population. The latest National Health Survey (PNS), carried out by the Ministry of Health in partnership with the IBGE, revealed that two out of ten people over 18 years old complain of chronic back pain.

Here are 6 everyday attitudes that aggravate back pain:

1. Not managing stress

Chronic stress, caused by adversity or health conditions such as anxiety and depression, leads to muscle tension and, therefore, causes back, neck and head pain. The rheumatologist Sérgio Rosenfeld, from the Botafogo Rheumatology and Orthopedics Center, recommends physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, RPG and therapeutic pilates to relieve daily tensions, as well as acupuncture.

In addition, proper nutrition and good nights sleep help to reduce stress and therefore reduce muscle tension.

2. Do not activate the core

The state of the musculature that involves the lumbar region, pelvis, abdominal and hip can cause intense pain in the spine. This is because activating and strengthening these muscles facilitates body weight support. Thus, the stronger these regions of the body are, the better the support and the less frequent the pain.

3. Ignore stretching

Stretching may seem tedious and unnecessary, but not doing this type of exercise can hamper blood circulation and cause muscle strain. In addition, stretching exercises help to strengthen the muscles and favor the mobility and functionality of the body.

“Lumbar pain can be caused by lack of mobility of the vertebrae, which leads to reduced local circulation and can cause pain. Slowly mobilizing the spine, as well as the shoulders and arms, is useful to treat vertebral immobilities and therefore release the fascia (tissues) that surround the vertebrae. This brings relief and well-being”, explains Lucy Mie Aihara, physical education teacher and coordinator of Fasciatherapy Training in São Paulo.

4. Using the wrong pillow

Sleeping with an inadequate pillow can also be a determining factor when it comes to back pain. “The ideal pillow keeps your neck parallel to the mattress and adapts to the position you sleep in,” Neel Anand, professor of orthopedic surgery at Cedars-Sinai Spine in Los Angeles, told The Sun.

The indication for people with firmer mattresses is a thicker pillow, for example. The expert also recommends that people with chronic back pain sleep on their back, with a pillow between their knees to ease the pain.

5. Adopting wrong postures

Improper posture is certainly one of the main causes of back pain. Sitting stooped puts pressure on the lower spine and can lead to pain and spasms caused by the change in the curvature of the spine.

6. Spend the day sitting

Occupational low back pain is the technical term for people who develop back pain from work. Most people who live in cities develop back pain due to office work. Sitting for long hours causes the muscles to relax, and this increases the pressure on the discs in the spine.

Experts point out that it is important to get up and walk every 40 minutes, in addition to practicing physical exercises outside working hours, such as walking, running or swimming. In addition, the practice of weight training, physiotherapy sessions and massages help to relieve muscle pain caused by work.

***photo-woman-sleeping When it comes to sleep quality, it is necessary to implement a healthy routine that guarantees a good night’s rest. Often, difficulty sleeping or waking up early, for example, is related to daily habits that must be corrected. Getty Images ***photo-woman-sleeps-with-alarm clocks A bad night’s sleep directly interferes with mood and performance of activities the next day. In addition, irritability, anxiety, and stress levels can increase significantly. Getty Images ***photo-woman-in-deep-sleep Studies show that the ideal amount of sleep varies for each person, but the world average is six to eight hours a night. During deep sleep, hormones are released that are important for regulating the body.Getty Images ***photo-man-naps-with-baby-in-lap Many people have bad sleep and don’t even realize it. In doubt, how about adopting some techniques known as “sleep hygiene”?Getty Images ***photo-man-off-alarm clock 1. Create a routine: try to go to bed and get up at the same times every day, even on holidays and weekendsGetty Images ***photo-man-sleeps-near-computer 2. Sleep a little earlier each day: take advantage of the period near the end of the holidays to sleep about 30 minutes before the time you used to go to bed each day, until you arrive at the ideal time.Getty Images ***photo-woman-with-insomnia 3. Get up if you can’t sleep: get out of bed if you have trouble falling asleep. Do something relaxing like take a deep breath, listen to soft music, or read a book. It is recommended not to turn on the television or touch the cell phone. Only return to bed when you are sleepyGetty Images ***photo-woman-uses-computer-in-bed 4. Bed is for sleeping: never use the bed to study, read, watch TV, stay on the computer or cell phone. The body needs to understand that this is a relaxing environmentGetty Images ***photo-man-sleeps-in-darkroom 5. Keep the room dark: having a completely dark room, without external light or lights from electronic devices, makes it easier to sleepGetty Images ***photo-woman-nap-taker 6. Avoid naps: limit daytime naps to less than an hour and until 3 pm, so as not to disturb your sleep at night.Getty Images ***coffee-cup photo 7. Avoid stimulating foods and drinks between four and six hours before bedtime. The list includes chocolate, coffee, soft drinks, black, green, mate and mate teas. Getty Images ***photo-child-practices-boxing 8. Avoid high-intensity physical exercise in the three hours before bedtime. They can make a person very alert and disrupt sleep.Getty Images ***photo-woman-relax-lying down 9. Slow down: Set aside 15 to 30 minutes before bed to relax and slow down. Disconnecting from external stimuli helps signal the brain that it’s time to sleep.Getty Images ***photo-woman-avoid-alcoholic-beverage 10. Avoid alcoholic beverages and cigarettes: they also impair your sleep patternGetty Images 0

