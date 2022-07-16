Lene Sensitiva makes a prediction about Maisa and João Gomes and takes the web by surprise: “For those who think that…”

The psychics and paranormal people are the biggest hit on the internet and there are those who are super interested in the prediction of these supposedly gifted influencers. Some even get it right and that’s why internet users are excited to know what the future awaits for celebrities. Instagrammer Lene Sensitiva has just made a strong revelation about Maisa Silva and the singer João Gomes.

According to the youtuber channel, Hotel Mazzafera, the psychic predicted that the presenter and the artist will live a love story. “PREDICTION. For those who don’t, João Gomes and Maisa will live a beautiful romance, and very strong too!” Sensitive Lene. It is worth remembering that so far, neither of the two has commented on the matter.

Remembering that Maisa already had to speak in the twitter after receiving some flirtations from João. At the time, the young woman made it clear that she is more than single and explained the pressure she receives from the media to assume a relationship. “I shared several moments of my old relationship (which was leaked at 4 months lol) with you after a while, because the person didn’t want exposure and I respected that until the end! It was never my nature to use it for buzz. And I never would. I have been single for 7 months,” she explained.

“Enjoying every minute of my life, sharing some moments with you, saving others for myself and that’s ok! Everything always with balance and respecting my wishes. I have nothing to hide from anyone and I don’t accept that they put untruths in my mouth. Respect, please!”, he concluded.