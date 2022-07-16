Liziane invests $80,000 in cryptocurrencies and company declares bankruptcy

Liziane Gutierrez revealed that she had invested $80,000 in cryptocurrencies and said she discovered overnight that this group that took care of these monetary transactions is about to declare bankruptcy. “I’m terrified because it’s very dirty for the bank to do this. I feel like a victim of a coup because they are going to declare bankruptcy to leave many with empty hands”, said the ex-peasant of A Fazenda 13.

Cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy in a court in the United States this Wednesday (13/7) and Liziane claims to be part of the list of investors in that group. “It’s $80,000! Do the math to see the value in reais, people? It’s a lot of money! I believe they will not pay anyone. But they’ll never have all that money to pay back. I’m desperate,” said the model.

The company said it had assets between $1 billion and $10 billion, with an equivalent amount in estimated liabilities, according to the bankruptcy filing. According to Money Times, last month, crypto exchange FTX sought to strike a deal with lender Celcius, but backed out after discovering a $2 billion hole in the company’s balance sheet.

“I have already contacted my lawyers and my ex-husband, who is my partner, to see what can be done, but I am hopeless. Research and study well before doing these adventures. I think I’m going to get pretty screwed on this one”, completed the famous.

