Lotofcil 2573, Quina 5898 and other lotteries: check the numbers (15/7) – Nacional

This Friday (7/15) Caixa drew lots for the Lotofcil 2573, Quina 5898, Lotomania 2339 and Super Sete 270 contests. Prizes range from R$600,000 to R$10.9 million.
Friday Lotteries (7/15)
lotofcil 2573
To win the prize estimated at R$ 1.5 million, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.
A lucky guy from Redeno (PA) nailed the 15 numbers and won the jackpot of R$ 1.5 million.
prize
- 15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,628,200.87
- 14 hits: 165 bets, BRL 2,069.07
- 13 hits: 7,845 bets, BRL 25.00
- 12 hits: 110,376 bets, BRL 10.00
- 11 hits: 631,055 bets, BRL 5.00
Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (7/16)
Corner 5898
Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the prize of R$ 10.9 million.
prize
- 5 hits: no bet
- 4 hits: 103 bets, R$ 6,606.14
- 3 hits: 7,736 bets, BRL 83.76
- 2 hits: 198,313 bets, BRL 3.26
Next contest: BRL 12.6 million (7/16)
Lotomania 2339
The value for the contest is R$ 652 thousand. The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.
- 20 hits: no bet
- 19 hits: 3 bets, BRL 59,993.69
- 18 hits: 62 bets, R$ 1,814.33
- 17 hits: 573 bets, R$ 196.31
- 16 hits: 3,499 bets, BRL 32.14
- 15 hits: 14,469 bets, BRL 7.77
- 0 hits: no bet
Next contest: BRL 1.3 million (7/18)
Super Seven 270
The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The prize of this raffle is BRL 5.2 million.
Check the numbers:
1st column: 5
2nd column: 8
3rd column: 5
4th column: 5
5th column: 7
6th column: 5
- 7 hits: no bet
- 6 hits: no bet
- 5 hits: 63 bets, BRL 1,115.00
- 4 hits: 1,362 bets, BRL 51.57
- 3 hits: 11,455 bets, BRL 5.00
Prize redemption
Prizes can be redeemed at any accredited lottery house or Caixa branches. Amounts above R$ 1,903.98 will only be released at the bank, upon presentation of an identity document with CPF and wager receipt.
Transfers of amounts equal to or greater than BRL 10,000.00 will take place within a minimum period of two days after the winner’s presence at the branch.
If the player plays online, he will have the option of receiving through the Mercado Pago app, with a maximum value of R$ 1,903.98.
If you think it’s better to go to a lottery unit, you will need to carry the printed receipt of the bet and the six-number redemption code, generated by the Loterias Caixa portal, valid for 24 hours.