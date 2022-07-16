Lotofcil 2573, Quina 5898 and other lotteries: check the numbers (15/7) – Nacional

Caixa drew Lotofcil, Quina, Lotomania and Super Sete this Friday (15/7) (photo: Marcos Vieira/EM/DA Press) This Friday (7/15) Caixa drew lots for the Lotofcil 2573, Quina 5898, Lotomania 2339 and Super Sete 270 contests. Prizes range from R$600,000 to R$10.9 million.

lotofcil 2573

To win the prize estimated at R$ 1.5 million, the player must match 15 numbers from 01 to 25.

Check the tens: 02 – 06 – 09 – 10 – 11 – 12 – 13 – 15 – 16 – 17 – 18 – 19 – 20 – 22 – 23 A lucky guy from Redeno (PA) nailed the 15 numbers and won the jackpot of R$ 1.5 million. prize

15 hits: 1 bet, BRL 1,628,200.87

14 hits: 165 bets, BRL 2,069.07

13 hits: 7,845 bets, BRL 25.00

12 hits: 110,376 bets, BRL 10.00

11 hits: 631,055 bets, BRL 5.00 Next contest: BRL 1.5 million (7/16)

Corner 5898

Whoever enters five numbers from 01 to 80 wins the prize of R$ 10.9 million.

Check the tens: 07 – 31 – 69 – 72 – 73 prize 5 hits: no bet

4 hits: 103 bets, R$ 6,606.14

3 hits: 7,736 bets, BRL 83.76

2 hits: 198,313 bets, BRL 3.26 Next contest: BRL 12.6 million (7/16)

Lotomania 2339

The value for the contest is R$ 652 thousand. The player has to write down 50 numbers from 01 to 100 and hope that 20 are drawn.

prize 20 hits: no bet

19 hits: 3 bets, BRL 59,993.69

18 hits: 62 bets, R$ 1,814.33

17 hits: 573 bets, R$ 196.31

16 hits: 3,499 bets, BRL 32.14

15 hits: 14,469 bets, BRL 7.77

0 hits: no bet Check the tens: 10 – 13 – 17 – 25 – 27 – 29 – 31 – 33 – 38 – 41 – 42 – 45 – 54 – 65 – 67 – 76 – 82 – 94 – 95 – 96 Next contest: BRL 1.3 million (7/18)

Super Seven 270

The participant marks a number from 0 to 9 in each of the seven columns. The prize of this raffle is BRL 5.2 million.

Check the numbers:

1st column: 5

2nd column: 8

3rd column: 5

4th column: 5

5th column: 7

6th column: 5