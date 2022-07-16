Ludmilla builds mansion with underground nightclub and soundproofing next to the one she currently lives on rent

Most people prefer to live away from any construction work. Ludmilla, however, has made a point of living very close to one. The singer is building her own mansion next to the one she currently rents in a luxury condominium in Barra, in the West Zone of Rio.

Lud bought the neighboring land and decided to build there to closely monitor all the stages of the work. To avoid her history of problems with the neighborhood – she was constantly the target of complaints when she lived on Ilha do Governador, in the North Zone – the singer is building an underground nightclub to serve as a setting for her parties. Some walls in the house will also be soundproofed to prevent noise leakage.

Luciano’s ex-wife comments on the act of Wanessa and Dado Dolabella: ‘She came after him’

Ludmilla’s new mansion in Barra Photo: reproduction/ instagram

Ludmilla moved in early February to the mansion where he now lives with his wife, dancer Brunna Gonçalves. The luxury property has three floors, with a glass-edged pool.

Luciano Huck drools with Eva’s first essay in a magazine: ‘Amor greater than me’