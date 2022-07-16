Ludmilla reveals that the show ‘Numanice’ is ‘threatened’; understand | celebrities



Ludmilla – Reproduction/Instagram

ludmillaReproduction / Instagram

Published 07/14/2022 21:55

São Paulo – This Thursday (14), Ludmilla used social networks to inform fans that “Numanice” is threatened. This is because the name used in the project has already been registered by someone else.

The singer explained that she received information that someone else had registered the “Numanice” trademark. The name baptizes the artist’s musical project, which explores her “pagodeiro” side.

Then she said: “I’m already running here to solve it with my team but I want you to send a lot of positive energy. Our preaching can’t end!”.

In another publication, Ludmilla sought to reassure fans, saying that the owner of the brand would be “nice” with both having used the name. She even revealed that she has news coming.

“A column came to me today with this news, just when I was about to announce another ruffle for you. Can something like that? Anyway, I hope to come back soon with good news. Our pagodinho has become a religion!”, he concluded.

Check out:

The owner of the brand is fine, but a column came to me today with this news, just when I was about to announce another frill for you. Can such a thing? Anyway, I hope to return soon with good news. Our pagodinho has become a religion! — LUDMILLA (@Ludmilla) July 14, 2022

The report is by Larissa Albuquerque, from iG.