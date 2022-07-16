Maiara and Fernando Zor appear together again, record stories and receive criticism on the web: “Tomorrow ends again”

Maiara and Fernando Zor no longer surprise anyone on the internet. Over the years of their relationship, the two have already broken up and reconciled numerous times and the couple’s news stopped shocking netizens. This Friday (15), the lovebirds appeared together on Instagram after another breakup.

With the content, everything indicates that the singers are dating again. The sertanejos even took advantage of the union to answer some questions from the followers. To make everything better, Maraísa’s sister even showed a set of sports clothes that she won from the duo with Sorocaba.

Again, the moment divided opinion in the comments. “Tomorrow ends again”, “Clueless people”, “Again?”, said some profiles. Other people praised it. “You are too beautiful”, “I love you so much”, they said. Although, Maiara turned off comments a few minutes after the post.

It is worth remembering that a few months ago, during a show, Maiara even made a series of hints about supposed horns that he would have taken from Fernando. “The horn hurts here… When the horn hurts, the voice comes out beautiful”, said the singer, at the end of a song.