Maiara and Fernando Zor rehearse reconciliation after 10th end

Maiara and Fernando Zor seem to have overcome the most recent crisis in their relationship. After breaking up for the 10th time earlier this month, the singers are back together on social media.

This Friday afternoon (7/15), Maraísa’s sister and duo partner posted a video on Instagram, alongside Fernando. They make a couple “trend” together, a term used to describe the challenges that are on the rise in the networks.

In the publication, the two respond if they have had things like tattooing, surgery; if they have ever had broken bones; if you have already traveled by ship; if they were involved in a car accident; and watched the sunset on the beach.

In addition, this Friday Maiara used Stories to publicize the brand Zor Sport Fishing, which belongs to Fernando.

The team representing the singers was contacted, but there was no response regarding reconciliation.

The most recent breakup of Fernando and Maiara, at the beginning of the month, was announced firsthand by the LeoDias column. “There was nothing, do you believe it? Nothing,” a source said at the time. “They spoke on Wednesday and broke up. No explanation, no fighting, no screaming….”, he added.

