Malvino Salvador reveals French kiss on Guilherme Leicam: “Indignant”

posted on 07/15/2022 09:16



(credit: Paulo Belote/TV Globo)

Actor Malvino Salvador has a reputation as a conqueror and plays characters with the same footprint on the small screen. In an interview with the podcast talking parrotthe actor revealed that he had a different experience playing opposite Guilherme Leicam in the soap opera The owner of the piece. Malvino and Guilherme played the boyfriends Agno and Leandro and had a kissing scene.

“We did the kiss a bunch of times and on three levels: a pout, a technical medium and a hickey. But the hickey, you can do a technical kiss without putting your tongue, without anything. I’m respecting all my peers romantics, here comes Leicam and puts his tongue out.. I was outraged. I didn’t stop, I was waiting for the director to make the cut. A cold tongue came in”, said Malvino, laughing.





Soon after, Malvino said that this must have happened because of his colleague’s nervousness. The actor still took it for granted and asked if Guilherme wanted to “take a cone” from him. Malvino also made a point of clarifying that he has no prejudice “anyone with regard to this” and that he considers this discussion of whether or not the gay couple will kiss on stage “a big nonsense.”

Repercussion on the internet

Malvino Salvador’s statements ended up taking Guilherme Leicam’s fans to social networks. Both boys (“I wanted him to kiss me for real”) and girls (“If you French kiss me, I’ll accept”) declared themselves to Leicam on instagram.

Guilherme joined in the joke and, on social media, said that “at the time, he (Malvino) said he liked my kiss. Lol”.