Man attacks RecordTV report during arrest in São Paulo

A man got angry with the footage of his face during arrest and attacked the RecordTV team and report in São Paulo. In today’s “Cidade Alerta”, reporter Dionísio Freitas brought the story in which the boy kicks the cameraman before being taken inside the police station.

“How did you choose victims?” the journalist asked, as the man was pulled out of the police car. After being asked if he was responsible for choosing the targets, the boy comes across a camera filming his face and kicks it out of his sight. “Not there, right?”, scolded Dionísio Freitas.

After the report was aired, presenter Luiz Bacci, 38, was outraged at the man’s attitude.

“The boy with a broken arm, look what he does. If he doesn’t owe anything, he takes the opportunity to defend himself. Now, what are we going to imagine of a man who was being detained, was in the hospital and does this with the our reporter, who is sweet. It’s our Dionisio Freitas. He’s an education in person. Hey, Dionisio, I apologize on behalf of this rude. Don’t be shaken by that, no, friend”, he shot.

Dionisio then explained that the man’s untimely attitude was due to the fear of being recognized by other victims of cars he stole.

“Never, my friend. Do you know why he did that? Because he is afraid of being recognized by other victims of the crimes he had been committing not only in the region of São Paulo, there in the North, West and South Zones, but also in other nearby cities”, he said.