Man dies after drinking an entire bottle of liquor in two minutes; Look

A 23-year-old died after drinking an entire bottle of liquor in two minutes. The case took place in Mashamba Vilage, Limpopo Province, South Africa, after he participated in a drinking competition. According to the South African newspaper Sowetan Live, the boy collapsed.

See the video

A 23 years old man from Mashamba village in Sale collapsed and later died after consuming 1 bottle of jagermeister. pic.twitter.com/PFQwpLnhh9 — MokupiPogisho👁️ (@MokupiPogisho) July 11, 2022

According to Jovem Pan, the case was registered last Sunday (10) and police chief Mtlafela Majapelo said, in a press interview, that “customers participated in a drinking competition in which whoever managed to drink an entire bottle de Jagermeister at a specific time, would earn 200 rand (R$ 63). The police officer also said that the young man fainted shortly after he had finished drinking the liquid and that he was taken to the hospital, however, he had already arrived dead.

The liqueur’s alcohol content of 35% is usually sold in 700ml bottles. On twitter, the video that shows the moment of the event was shared and it is possible to see that he appears drinking the liquor and passes out.