Maraisa celebrates all-female Final on ‘The Voice Kids’: ‘We have to carry this legacy’ | 2022

Maiara and Maraisa’s debut as technicians on The Voice Kids couldn’t be better: the sisters won over the audience and children with their good humor and spontaneity throughout the season and, on top of that, they will live a remarkable moment in the show’s history: the first all-female Final of the reality show. In a chat with Gshow, Maraisa celebrates this representation, talks about the importance of this experience for the duo’s career and doesn’t spare praise for Isis Testa, representative of her team in the big decision next Sunday, 17/7.

I am very, very happy with this result! — Maraisa

1 of 3 ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches pose with the season finalists — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow ‘The Voice Kids’ coaches pose with the season finalists — Photo: Victor Pollak/Gshow

Excited about the final stretch of the season, Maraisa talks about the importance that an all-girls decision has for her and her sister. “We have a Girl Power Final, only for girls! One for 9, one for 10 and one for 11 years. Look what a gift! All the girls and boys who were on this show sing very well, but this Final is in my heart” .

This was already an internal desire of mine and Maiara, because today we have a thought like this: we have to carry this legacy, we have to increasingly put women on the rise, give space, help, be an increasingly ladder for women. — Maraisa

2 of 3 Maiara and Maraisa in The Voice Kids Semifinal — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo Maiara and Maraisa at The Voice Kids Semifinal — Photo: Victor Pollack/Globo

“The first time that we are technicians of The Voice Kids – and I say ‘the first’ because, for sure, there will be others, God willing, and we already have an all-girls final! It’s incredible!”, he celebrates, already looking forward to the next editions of the reality show.

The singer also comments on how the experience in the program came to add to the professional phase that the duo is living. “Many gratitude to all of The Voice Kids, to the entire production, for giving this opportunity to Maiara and Maraisa in such a special moment of our career, in a moment that we needed. This came to further strengthen our name, our music, and we can repay some of the affection we receive”.

In the crowd for its finalist

3 of 3 Isis Testa is the finalist of Team Maiara and Maraisa in ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Gshow Isis Testa is the finalist of Team Maiara and Maraisa in ‘The Voice Kids’ — Photo: Gshow

With fans declared for Isis Testa, who represents Team Maiara and Maraisa in the grand final, the technician says that she did not imagine that she would be chosen by the girl in the Blind Auditions. “The day she sang, I loved the performance so much, but, as we were still arriving, I thought: ‘She’s going to choose the veterans’. When she sang our song, I said: ‘Is that really us?! ‘” he recalls. “It was a very beautiful, heartfelt, genuine choice. I think she came home thinking: ‘Maiara and Maraisa'”. Review the moment below! 👇

Isis Testa sings ‘Listen’ at Blind Auditions

Maraisa does not spare praise for the girl, who is only 10 years old and surprised with the power of her voice. “Isis is very dedicated, we follow her studies. She has this ‘I want to be famous, I want to sing with Beyoncé’ thing, she wants big things in her life. I think that’s very important.”

She is a beautiful child, conquers everyone, laughs a lot, is light, happy. She is really happy. It’s really nice to live with her. I’m really rooting for Isis, but there are already three wonderful winners. — Maraisa