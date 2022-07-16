Marcelo Adnet is worried about Stênio Garcia after controversy

Comedian Marcelo Adnet, as well as some netizens, was shocked by the images of Marilene Saade, wife of actor Stênio Garcia, taking her husband out of an interview.

At the twitter, Adnet commented on the matter. “Truly concerned about Stênio Garcia; scary scene. Check the publication:

The case happened last Tuesday (12/6). Stênio was participating in the launch of Beth Goulart’s book, in Rio de Janeiro (RJ), and on the way out he was stopped to give an interview. However, the conversation was interrupted by the actor’s wife, who was abruptly trying to put a mask on his face. See the video:

Stênio, in turn, was revolted by the way people on the internet talked about his wife. In addition to asking netizens to stop attacking Marilene, the actor said: “You know what? I want you to fuck off. Don’t mess with my life. My life is me who I live, I know what is good,” he raged.

