Marcelo Arruda case: Eduardo and Flávio Bolsonaro celebrate investigation that denies political crime

247 – The Bolsonaro family did not hide its satisfaction with the conclusion by the Civil Police of Paraná that the murder of PT militant Marcelo Arruda by an armed Bolsonarista in Foz do Iguaçu was not a political crime.

Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ) took to Twitter to demand “impartiality” from the media, which simply pointed out that the crime was committed by the maddened Bolsonarista Jorge Guaranho.

>>> Murder of Marcelo Arruda: Grupo Prerogativas argues that MP reviews police conclusion of discarding “political motivation”

According to the police, Guaranho committed the crime after the car he was in with his family was hit by dirt and stones thrown by Arruda. He himself, however, would have cursed the participants of Arruda’s birthday party and shouted slogans in defense of Bolsonaro when he learned that the celebration had the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva as its theme.

“Isn’t now the time for dozens and dozens of hours of clarification and apologies? It’s either that or the partiality will be wide open. But the people are not silly. And they understand. And at the right time they will speak”, wrote Flávio, on your Twitter.

In the same vein, federal deputy Eduardo Bolsonaro (PL-SP) demanded a retraction from the media: “Will those who ran to accuse a bolsonarista of having murdered a Lula for political reasons, now run to retract?”.

