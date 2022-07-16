March for Jesus will take place this Saturday afternoon, 16, in Fortaleza; know how the traffic will be

This Saturday, 16, the March for Jesus 2022 will take place in Fortaleza. The event, of international level, will bring together Christians from all over the state and, this year, will be attended by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Departing on Avenida Pessoa Anta, next to Praça do Centro Dragão do Mar, the march is scheduled to start at 3:00 pm towards the Aterro da Praia de Iracema.

According to information from the Order of Evangelical Ministers of Ceará (Ormece), the organization’s expectation is that about 100,000 faithful will be present at the concentration, “united in one voice to worship King Jesus”.

In addition to hosting several Christian communities and churches, this edition will have the presence of Bolsonaro, who should arrive in Fortaleza in the early afternoon, at Pinto Martins International Airport.

Parallel to the event, the president will participate in a motorcycle ride with his supporters, which should depart from the airport to the region of the March for Jesus route. The motorcycle is also scheduled to start at 15:00.

Throughout the March for Jesus, there will be musical performances by bands and singers not yet announced until the publication of this article. According to Ormece, the event will end at the Aterro da Praia de Iracema with a service celebrated by Pastor Hilquias Benício.

About the subject









Traffic operation during the March for Jesus

In a statement, the Municipal Traffic and Citizenship Authority (AMC) informed that, to ensure safety for participants in the March for Jesus, an operational staff of 20 agents will be made available, who will act in traffic control.

“From 4 pm, teams distributed on three motorcycles and six vehicles will accompany the faithful, departing from the Dragão do Mar Center to the Aterro da Praia de Iracema”, detailed the note from the Municipality.

For the operation, road blocks are planned at 3 pm at the intersection of Almirante Jaceguai and Dom Manuel roads and at Historiador Raimundo Girão avenue in the stretch between Ildefonso Albano Street and Rui Barbosa Avenue.

Also according to the AMC, traffic monitoring will be carried out directly from the Mobility Center for the Preservation of Lives in Traffic, “optimizing flows and speeding up the response to occurrences”.

Questions, Criticism and Suggestions? Talk to us

tags