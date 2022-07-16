Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, celebrates his appearance in a soap opera amid treatment for illness and financial crisis: “It was very good”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 1 hour ago Entertainment Comments Off on Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, celebrates his appearance in a soap opera amid treatment for illness and financial crisis: “It was very good” 2 Views

Entertainment

The scenes were filmed before the actor’s surgery, who said he was recovering.

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

Marcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, celebrates his return to TV amid a troubled moment
© Reproduction: Instagram/Marcos OliveiraMarcos Oliveira, aka Beiçola, celebrates his return to TV amid a troubled moment
Ana Lima

A period after posting a video on social media alleging financial and health problems, the actor Marcos Oliveiraknown primarily for playing the confectioner kiss in “The big family”, returned to the public to celebrate his return to TV.

Marcos can be seen performing in “Poliana Moça”, novel by SBT where he plays Romeo, owner of an abandoned amusement park and who has difficulties letting go of the past. The scenes for the telenovela were filmed before his hospitalization for a urethral fistula surgery.

It was really cool, it was really good. The best thing we have in life is work. It’s not so much the commitment to things, as the success… But the cool thing is that you do a good job that people like”, the actor told the Extra newspaper. Marcos still reaffirms his desire to play other roles: “This is a different job. I don’t want to be just a pastry chef, I want to do other things in my life, like this character”.

Interned at Hospital Souza Aguiar, in Rio de Janeiro, the artist used social media to tell how is his health status: “I’ve had surgery and I’m in the ward recovering. Now it’s time to wait for it to heal and go home to finish recovering. Then work again”.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Netflix’s Resident Evil Series Receives Mixed Reception

The Resident Evil series has already reached the Netflix catalog and, so far, has had …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved