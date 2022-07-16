Maria Beltrão is the sympathy and joy that open TV lacked

Maria Beltrão migrated from journalism to entertainment

Talent, spontaneity and easy laughter are undoubtedly some of the many qualities that define the personality of Maria Beltrão, a presenter who has a baggage full of successes on Brazilian TV. But the reality that almost no one knows is that being part of the entertainment was not what she wanted.

Born in 1971, on the day that is celebrated in the less than the independence of Brazil, day (07) of September, the journalist initially had the dream of being a teacher. But the plans changed when the artist started studying Economics, a course that was not right.

Thus, Maria Beltrão studied Journalism and in 1996, graduated from the extinct UniverCidade, without imagining the bright future that lay ahead. The fact is that in the same year that she earned her diploma, the journalist already debuted as a presenter for GloboNews.

Two years after debuting on GloboNews, Maria Beltrão was summoned to Bom Dia Brasil, Globo’s morning show, with the task of presenting the journalist on vacation and on leave from presenter Leilane Neubarth. In addition, the artist has participated in the broadcasts of the Oscar ceremony on Globo since 2006, one of her great passions.

NEW PHASE

And recently, the presenter saw a new phase of her career begin when she migrated to entertainment and started to take charge of É de Casa, on Saturday mornings on Globo. It is worth mentioning that the premiere of the presenter and the new team of the program took place on the last day (9) of July.

With the brutal change from journalism to entertainment, Maria Beltrão highlights that she has studied the program’s language a lot and stressed that it is very different from Estúdio i, a program she ran for years at GloboNews.

But the great reality about the famous is that, whether in journalism or entertainment, her charisma, mastery of speech and confidence with what she does is undeniable. Therefore, in the first appearance on Platinum weekends, the famous showed all this excellence and won a shower of praise from the public and even more the love of all.