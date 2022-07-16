Maria Bruaca misses a shot in Tenório and flees from a shack in the Pantanal

A war of crooked looks and threats was set up between Maria Bruaca (Isabel Teixeira) and tenorio (Murilo Benicio) in wetland, and the confrontation between the two will not end until someone is buried. In the next chapters of the nine o’clock soap opera, Guta’s mother (Julia Dalavia) tries to get rid of her husband once and for all who plunged her into depression, taking a gun, pointing it at him and, for her misfortune and for a good part of the spectators. , missing the shot.

After getting everything right, except for Tenório, Maria Bruaca suddenly decides to leave the farm and embark on Eugênio’s (Almir Sater) boat, without a specific direction to go beyond the search for a new life away from the evils that haunt the residents of the Pantanal. Guta will be perplexed and won’t know exactly how to deal with the situation, especially since she stays at her father’s house, uniting herself more and more to the idea of ​​maintaining a forbidden relationship with Marcelo (Lucas Leto).

The bitterness between Bruaca and Tenório seems endless in Pantanal. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

The emotional farewell between Guta and Maria Bruaca follows the new phase promoted by the marriages of Muda (Bella Campos) and Juma (Alanis Guillen), who finally make official their love relationship with Tibério (Guito) and Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa), respectively, and begin a period of new learning in the feuilleton.

Maria Bruaca will not stay away forever, as she will realize in time that she must seek her independence. However, the only way to achieve this is to plan an intelligent revenge against Tenorio, and this will require special dedication, allies and cold blood.