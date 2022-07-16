Meet the theme park that has ‘snow all year’ in SC | Santa Catarina

A new park was opened in Santa Catarina this July. O Alles Park is located in Pomerode, in the Itajaí Valley, and has already opened with the most famous attraction, the snow village where the flakes fall throughout the year, regardless of the temperature outside.

New park in Pomerode promises year-round snow

Alles Park opened on July 9, a Saturday. The site has 5 thousand square meters and is located in Avenida 21 de Janeiro, downtown of the city. the part of food court and souvenir shops can be visited for free. Already the attractions are paid (see prices and times below).

As the city is of German immigration, in the park it is possible to find typical Germanic foods. Alles Park operates from Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm.

The biggest highlight of the park is the snow village. The site has a constant temperature of -5°C. To help visitors withstand the cold, the park lends coats and boots. Visitors can also bring scarves, gloves and caps.

Snow village in Alles Park — Photo: Luiz C. Kriewall Filho/Disclosure

Adults and children from 1 year old can visit the villa. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a guardian. Visitors can ride buoys, explore a mine and make a snowman. Hot chocolate is also sold on site.

Entrance to the most popular attraction in the park is limited. Alles Park clarified that, after entering, the visitor can stay as long as they want in the snow village. The tour usually lasts 30 minutes.

The park is open from Thursday to Sunday from 11 am to 8 pm. Attractions and ticket offices will be available for service from 12pm and close at 6pm

The snow village is the highlight of the park, but there are also other attractions, all paid. Check out.

The attraction features a course with inflatable toys with obstacles. Adults and children can take off their shoes and play. Children under the age of 10 must be accompanied by a responsible adult.

Children and adults play in an inflatable attraction at Kinderzone, at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: Luiz C. Kriewall Filho/Disclosure

This toy gives children the experience of flying a plane. To play, the minimum age is 1 year. Children under 5 years old must be accompanied by a guardian. Adults can play too. Fliegl in German it means to fly.

Fliegl Toy, at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: Luiz C. Kriewall Filho/Disclosure

The attraction is not recommended for children with epilepsy, labyrinthitis, heart disease, aerophobia and acrophobia, as well as any physical disability or mental disorder.

This carousel is handcrafted in wood. Farm animals are handcrafted with a Germanic aesthetic. There are pigs, horses and sheep. It is also possible to sit on the benches in the center of the carousel.

Alles Park Carousel, in Pomerode — Photo: Júnior Rodrigues/Disclosure

Children and adults can participate. Children under 5 years old must be accompanied by an adult. The attraction is not recommended for children with epilepsy, labyrinthitis, heart disease, aerophobia and acrophobia, as well as any physical disability or mental disorder.

This is a labyrinth full of mirrors. The visitor will try to reach the end of the path while seeing several copies of himself. Children and adults can participate. Children under 10 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Espelho Attraction, Espelho Meu, at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: Alles Park/Disclosure

The attraction is not recommended for children with epilepsy, labyrinthitis, heart disease, aerophobia and acrophobia, as well as any physical disability or mental disorder.

This is an outdoor children’s playground for children aged 1 to 8 years. There are slides, swings and bridges. Children under 3 years old must be accompanied by a guardian. Spielplatz in German it means playground.

Children's playground at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: Luiz C. Kriewall Filho/Disclosure

This is the kind of attraction escape room from the park. In it, a group of up to eight visitors are locked in a room and, to get out, they have 30 minutes to solve a mystery, looking for clues and solving puzzles. There are three themes: near-perfect theft, the great magician, and Wicca, circle of perfection. Each is in a room.

Family in the Puzzle Room, at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: @jaraguadosulvistadecima/Disclosure

Adults and children can participate. Children under 12 must be accompanied by a guardian. Children under 8 years old do not pay admission.

In this attraction, children and adults can play at being a miner. Each participant receives a sieve. In a channel with running water, new miners can discover dinosaur fossils, rocks and corals. There is no minimum age to participate. bergbau means mining in german.

Children play at the Bergbau attraction, at Alles Park, in Pomerode — Photo: Luiz C. Kriewall Filho/Disclosure

THE access to the food court and souvenir shops is free. At attractions are paid.

The park’s advisory said that it is possible to buy tickets on the spot, but advises that tickets be purchased through the website, since the most sought after attraction, the snow village, can only be visited once each trip to Alles Park.

Tickets can be purchased for each attraction. Each one costs from R$ 20 for individual entry., informed the advisory. This type of ticket is sold only in the park.

The organization, however, recommends that visitors buy the ticket called combo, which gives you the right to visit the snow village once and to go to the other attractions as many times as you want. In addition to the snow village, Kinderzone, SpielplatzMirror Mirror, karussel and Fliegl. At attractions Puzzle Room and bergbau are paid separately (see further below).

Ticket prices are as follows:

Snow village – individual ticket – R$ 65

Snow Village – package for four people – R$ 200

Individual combo – BRL 85

Combo for people aged 60 and over – R$ 60

Combo – package for four people – R$ 300

Snow village – individual ticket – R$ 75

Snow Village – package for four people – R$ 220

Individual combo – BRL 99

Combo for people aged 60 and over – R$ 65

Combo – package for four people – R$ 330

Each room costs R$ 42 to enter. Children under 8 years old do not pay admission.

The package with material costs R$ 25.

Those who want to park in the park pay R$ 25 for up to four hours. After that, you will be charged BRL 5 per additional hour, up to a limit of BRL 50 per day.

