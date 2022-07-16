Mega-Sena 2501 can pay BRL 3 million prize today

Mega-Sena’s 2501 contest can pay a prize of R$ 3 million this Saturday (16) to whoever hits the six dozen. The draw takes place at 8 pm, in São Paulo, with a live broadcast on YouTube from Caixa.

The minimum bet is BRL 4.50 and can be placed until 7 pm (Brasilia time) at any lottery in the country or over the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website — accessible by cell phone, computer or other devices. It is necessary to register, be of legal age and indicate a credit card number.

How do I participate in the Mega-Sena draw?

You need to place a bet of six to 15 numbers at the credential lotteries by Caixa, or on the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered until 19:00 on the day of the draw participate in the next contest.

How much does it cost to bet on Mega-Sena?

It depends on how many numbers you intend to put in the game. The minimum bet now costs R$ 4.50, and you have the right to choose six tens from 1 to 60. If you want to place an extra number to increase the chances of winning, the price of the game goes up to R$ 31.50. In the most expensive scenario, with 15 numbers on the wheel, the bet costs BRL 22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes of regular Mega-Sena contests?

2,150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 289.4 million

winning bet; total prize: 2237, 2/27/2020; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 211.6 million

winning bets; total prize: 1,764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 205.3 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,772, 12/22/2015; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 197.4 million

winning bets; total prize: 2,463, 03/19/2022; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 189.3 million

winning bets; total prize: 1,655, 11/22/2014; two winning bets; total prize: BRL 135.3 million

winning bets; total prize: 2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 124.2 million

winning bet; total prize: 2,189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 120 million

winning bet; total prize: 1220, 10/6/2010; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 119.1 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,486, 05/31/2022; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 117.5 million

winning bet; total prize: 1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total prize: BRL 111.5 million

And what are my chances of winning the Mega-Sena?

This also varies depending on the number of tens in your bet. With the smallest (R$ 4.50), with six numbers, the chance of hitting all the balls drawn and winning the biggest prize is one in 50,063,860. Playing an extra ten (R$ 31.50), the probability increases. It becomes one in 7,151,980. Whoever is willing to pay more than R$ 22,500 on the bet with 15 tens will have a chance in 10,003 to snag it all and become a millionaire.

How does the pool that Caixa sells at lottery outlets work?

These sweepstakes are organized by the Caixa-accredited lottery outlets. These are group bets with a minimum price stipulated at R$10 in the case of Mega-Sena. The minimum mandatory fee per participant is R$ 5. In this modality, there may be an additional service fee of 35% of the quota value. The Mega-Sena pool allows from two to 100 shares. In each pool, it is possible to place ten different bets.

Have more doubts? Check the answers to the most frequently asked questions about Mega-Sena.