Méliuz (CASH3) has high in commissions charged and total sales in the 2nd quarter of 2022

In a strong fall accumulated in 2022 of 65% of its share, Méliuz (CASH3) had an increase in commissions charged to tenants and an increase in gross sales in the second quarter compared to the same period last year, according to an operational preview released on Thursday.

The company saw an increase of 0.2 percentage point in the net take rate indicator (the percentage of how much it earns on each transaction) to 2.1% in the second quarter, while the increase in sales in the GMV concept (sales goods) was 24%, to R$ 1.42 billion.

Compared to the first quarter, the net take rate rose 0.1 point and GMV dropped 10%.

The company also reported 37% growth in total accounts in the second quarter from a year earlier to 25.8 million, up 8% from the end of March.

According to the company, the result is “the result of the testing strategies of the different user acquisition channels efficiently over the last few quarters”.

However, in terms of active users, there was a drop of about 13% in the twelve months ended in June compared to a year earlier, to 7.7 million.

The company stated that the drop in active accounts is due to the end of the co-branded card contract and the end of user acquisition campaigns focused on this product.

Méliuz started a new stage with the creation of the Méliuz Card from the acquisition of Bankly, a Banking as a Service platform that allows any company in the market to create and scale its own offer of financial services. Since the launch of the digital account, Méliuz has registered 1.2 million accounts created.

On the credit card, the company reached a TPV (total volume of payments) of R$ 7.6 million.

“It is worth remembering that we still accounted for approximately R$ 797.2 million in TPV in the second quarter of 2022 referring to the co-branded card”, he highlighted.

(with Reuters)

