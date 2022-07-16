Mendoza praises Tite in his time at Corinthians; athlete meets club this saturday

Corinthians and Stiven Mendoza meet again, this Saturday, in a game of the 17th round of the Brazilian Championship. Four years after leaving Parque São Jorge, the striker reviews the former club as a starter for Ceará and recalls how he arrived at Timão in the 2015 season.

“I’m a very sincere guy and I’m not ashamed to speak up. There was a magician in my life, a businessman who came when I was in a very bad situation with teams in Colombia. He took me to India and I played my part there, I played really well, I blew it. But going from India to Corinthians? Then I said that the guy was magical!”, said the player in an interview with ESPN.

“Since I was a child I dreamed of playing in Europe, at Manchester United, at Real Madrid, at Barcelona. Going to Corinthians was something similar. It was a very big leap!”, he continued.

Hired by Corinthians in early 2015, the Colombian had a stint full of loans. In all, there were 33 matches and three goals scored before being transferred to Chennaiyin, from India, New York City, from the United States, and Bahia.

Stiven, however, could not convince the coaching staff that he deserved another chance and was permanently traded with Amiens, from France, in 2018. For the player, however, he lacked advice from someone he knew asking to stay and wait for a new opportunity at the club.

“It’s something for young people, isn’t it? Going to Corinthians was a huge leap in my career. As much as I had played in great teams in Colombia, Corinthians was something much bigger. The opportunities I had there I believe I took advantage of, but I lacked that person who could give me advice to stay“, he admitted.

“Tite told me: ‘Stay, I’ll need you next year!’ But I never had a friend or family member telling me to wait, to say that the opportunity would come again. So I went back to India. I don’t regret anything, because it served to learn from the mistakes I made in the past,” he continued.

The player also praised Tite, with whom he worked for a season during the period in which he defended the colors of Corinthians. Despite the short time, Mendoza carefully kept the advice and lessons learned by the coach.

“It was very cool to spend time with Corinthians. Tite was the best coach I ever had. A straight-laced, eye-to-eye guy who tells you things. It’s a coach you say: ‘I’m going to give my life for this guy, because he deserves it so much’ […] He was a man who helped me a lot, as a person and as a player. Smart guy, who always listens to his opinion. I learned a lot from him,” said the Colombian.

