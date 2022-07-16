Micro-apartment boom: property launches of up to 30m² grow 21% in seven years in the city of SP | Sao Paulo

In the last seven years, the micro-apartments – properties with less than 30 m² – had a “boom” in the city of São Paulo, going from 0.8% for 22% of total real estate launches held in São Paulo between the months of January and May.

The data are from a survey carried out by the Union of Companies for the Purchase, Sale, Lease and Administration of Residential and Commercial Properties of São Paulo (Secovi-SP) at the request of the GloboNews.

In 2016, in the first five months of the year, 30 properties in this category. In the same period of 2022, the number jumped to 5,066.

A significant increase was also registered in the launch of apartments with an area between 30 m² and 45 m²which no longer represent 29.1% of residential properties launched in the capital, in 2016, to become the majority (50.8%) in this year.

Last week, the video of a realtor advertising a 10 m² apartment, located in the central region of São Paulo and valued at R$ 200 thousand, went viral on social networks and generated discussion.

According to Vitacon, the developer responsible for the project, Reduced real estate is a trend and all units similar to those in the video were sold on the weekend of the launch, in 2017. The profile of the buyers is that of investors, who use the amount they receive from the rent to compose their own income.

For João Meyer, professor of architecture at the University of São Paulo, the “boom” of micro-apartments is concentrated in upscale neighborhoods of the capitalespecially in the South and West zones, which would be related to the 2014 Master Plan.

The construction of micro-apartments in the surroundings of Metro and train stations, as well as bus lanes, would be taking place because these are areas that have legal incentives for population density.

A 2016 decree related to the Zoning Law allows these properties to be classified as “non-residential”. In practice, this categorization means that “mixed” buildings, composed of apartments and micro-apartments, have access to financial incentives provided for in the Master Plan, which, according to Meyer, aimed to bring housing and work closer.

In the expert’s opinion, despite the growing demand for compact housing, the offer of properties of this model is still greater than the demand: “the vacancy will be enormous”, he said.

The review of the São Paulo Master Plan was stopped in May of this year by the Justice for lack of accessibility. It is expected to be forwarded to the City Council by July 31.