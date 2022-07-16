Minimum wage should rise by less than BRL 90 in 2023, understand

The new projections for the 2023 minimum wage were lower than expected as the INPC fell

The Ministry of Economy released a new estimate for the minimum wage for 2023. The new value may be R$ 1,301.31 – below previous projections. This is because the INPC (Consumer Price Index), one of the inflation indices, dropped. If the expectation comes true, the minimum wage will rise by less than R$90.

The latest projections released indicated R$ 1310.17 as a new value for the national floor. However, the INPC dropped from 8.10% to 7.41%, which made the projections also decrease.

The value is not yet final. The government has until the end of the year to present the minimum wage for 2023. According to the Constitution, the readjustment cannot be less than the inflation of the previous year.

According to the G1, the Bolsonaro government has not worked with a real appreciation of the minimum wage, that is, above inflation.

INPC calculation

The Consumer Price Index is calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). Its calculation is based on the price variation of certain products and services for the final consumer, in this case, low-income families.

The following categories are considered for the calculation: food, housing, transport, clothing, health, education, communication and personal expenses.

Discover the new functions available in the Nubank app

This index directly influences the determination of the minimum wage, salary readjustment and pensions.

INPC x IPCA

The Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA) is also defined by the IBGE based on the variation in the prices of products and services for the final consumer. The difference is that the IPCA covers families with a monthly income of 1 to 40 minimum wages, while the INPC only considers low-income families, with an income of 1 to 5 minimum wages.

ideal minimum wage

A recent survey released by Dieese (Inter-union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies) pointed out that the ideal minimum wage for Brazilians is five times higher than the current one. That is, R$ 6,527.67. This when considering the needs of a family of four.

This value is alarming precisely because it is based on the items that make up the basic food basket, which had a significant increase in recent months.

In some regions of São Paulo, for example, the value of the basic food basket exceeded the current R$ 1212 in recent months.

Currently, all Brazilian capitals showed a rise in basic products due to high inflation.

