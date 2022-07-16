Ministry of Health recommends that states and municipalities expand CoronaVac for children aged 3 to 5 years | Health

The Ministry of Health recommended this Friday (15) that states and municipalities expand the application of Coronavac to children aged 3 to 5 years.

The ministry announced the decision after hearing the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization on the issue. This week, the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) authorized the expansion of Coronavac for children in this age group.

According to the Ministry of Health, the decision will be formalized in a technical note to the states that should be published on Monday (15), but the executive secretary of the Ministry of Health, Daniel Pereira, said that states and municipalities are already authorized to carry out the vaccination.

The delivery schedule for additional doses should also be established soon.

For now, the Ministry guides that existing stocks in states and municipalities be usedbut said that “continues in negotiations to acquire new doses”.

According to the executive secretary of the Ministry, there are approximately one million doses distributed to the states.

See the full note from the folder:

In view of the decision of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) and, after hearing the Technical Advisory Board on Immunization of Covid-19 (CTAI), the Ministry of Health advises federative entities to expand the use of the Covid-19/ Coronavac for age group 3 to 5 years old.

The folder recommends using existing stocks in states and municipalities. However, the Ministry of Health continues in negotiations for the acquisition of new doses.