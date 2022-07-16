Money gone? Customers report PicPay PIX failures and are outraged

Users of the PIX tool by PicPay were angry last Wednesday, 13th. According to them, when using the service, it was found that the money left the account, but did not reach the recipient. The transfer problem was reported by several PicPay customers on social media.

There were so many complaints that the name of the digital bank entered the most commented on twitter. According to PicPay customers, the application indicated that the transfer had not been completed. Despite this, the money did not return to the account as it should.

PIX by PicPay

More instabilities were reported by users, who were insecure and worried about the flaws presented in the application. In addition to errors in transfers, customers said they had difficulties accessing their bank details.

The problem was made even worse by the fact that the customer service and help desks were also not working properly. Error messages appeared with each retry.

With no one to turn to, users turned to social media. And by these means, they found more people reporting the same difficulties with PicPay’s PIX and other services offered by the digital bank.

Because of all these instabilities and complaints received, PicPay spoke out. The digital bank said the PIX was intermittent for a few minutes during the morning. The team also explained that this caused a delay in processing some transactions.

Also according to PicPay, all the flaws highlighted by users were fixed until 1 pm last Wednesday. After that, the services continued to function normally. In addition, the money that would have disappeared from the accounts temporary also returned to the respective accounts. Confirmation could be made by extract.