Monkey pox: what is community transmission and how to prevent it – Health

(photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images/AFP) The smallpox of monkeys entered in community transmission in Belo Horizonte this Wednesday (13/7) and raises a public health alert. There are already 23 cases of the disease in the state, and the number has grown rapidly. All of them are considered light so far, but increasing transmission requires extra care.

Community transmission occurs when people contract the disease without traveling to a place where it is endemic, said Geraldo Cury, an infectious disease specialist and professor at the UFMG School of Medicine. what is happening in the capital of Minas Gerais.

In a statement, the City of Belo Horizonte stated that “of the total number of confirmed patients, 15 patients have a history of travel to So Paulo, Rio de Janeiro or a country with proven transmission. The other 3 patients have no history of traveling to places with confirmed cases of the disease, which confirms community transmission in Belo Horizonte”.

“Monkey pox is a much milder form of ancient pox. This variant is much less aggressive, but we have seen the emergence of cases around the world recently”, clarified Geraldo Cury.

The “classic” smallpox was eradicated in Brazil and in the world in the 1980s. It is considered one of the most devastating pandemics that humanity has ever faced, with more than 300 million victims in the world – more lethal than the Spanish flu and the two wars. world together.

Contagion, symptoms and treatment

The main form of contagion of monkeypox is through contact with lesions or secretions from an infected person. Sexual relations are a common form of transmission, but Geraldo stressed that stigmatization must be avoided. “We cannot fall into the same logic as at the time of AIDS,” he said, when the association of the disease with specific social groups and forms of transmission meant that prevention measures were not generalized.

Other forms of transmission of the disease are through contact with surfaces that an infected person has touched, such as bedding, and through droplets in the air.

The first symptoms are fever, pain in the head and body and enlargement of the lymph nodes (also known as tongues), chills and exhaustion. Symptoms usually begin 3 to 7 days after contact with the disease. Then, lesions appear on the body, as in chickenpox.

“It is necessary that infected people are treated and remain in isolation until the wounds disappear, which is when the period of transmission is over”, highlighted the infectious disease specialist.

Using masks indoors, sanitizing hands and not sharing personal items are the main forms of prevention. In addition, of course, to avoid contact with contaminated people.

uncertainties

The evolution of the disease in Brazil is uncertain, and the international status of monkeypox is unclear. The WHO recently decided that it does not constitute an international public health emergency, but recommended that the disease be monitored and that care be reinforced.

“We still don’t have an effective treatment for monkeypox. In the United States, a drug has recently emerged that treats the disease. But she is not yet available. The important thing is not to strain the wounds, and to treat infections that may arise”, said Geraldo Cury.

Most cases are mild, but can get serious. The percentage of deaths from the disease is small, but it exists, especially from infections associated with wounds, added the infectious disease specialist.

* Intern under the supervision of the editor Ellen Cristie.