Monkeypox: State of Rio records more than 50 cases | Rio de Janeiro

The smallpox virus and monkeypox virus are from the same family and almost 90% of the genetic structure is the same. The differences that exist cause one to infect only humans and the other to have other hosts, such as monkeys and rodents, for example.Disclosure

Published 07/15/2022 19:20

Rio – The number of cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) continues to increase in the state of Rio de Janeiro. According to the bulletin of the State Department of Health, 52 cases of the disease were confirmed throughout the state. The data refer to the bulletin of Thursday (14), since until the afternoon of this Thursday (15) the numbers had not been updated by the folder.

According to the secretariat, of the 52 confirmed cases, 45 were in Metropolitan Region I, six in Metropolitan Region II and 1 case registered in the Lagos Region. At the moment, 24 cases are still under investigation and 48 have been discarded.

Confirmed and suspected cases are monitored daily by the SES and the Municipal Health Surveillance teams. SES stressed the importance of showing that, although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is not related to these animals.

The disease

Monkeypox is a rare viral disease transmitted by close, intimate contact with an infected person with skin lesions. This contact can be, for example, a hug, kiss, massage, sexual intercourse or secretions and mucus from the infected person.

Initial symptoms are usually fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain, swollen glands (lymph nodes), chills, and exhaustion. In general, between 1 to 3 days after the onset of fever, the patient develops a rash, usually starting on the face and spreading to other parts of the body.