Monkeypox: Why are the cases on the rise? | Health

It is a known disease and humanity has fought against it in the past, but infections are on the rise all over the world and governments have so far been unable to contain it. Monkeypox, a zoonotic condition endemic to West and Central Africa, is now present in 65 countries — unprecedented.

Positive cases of the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), totaled 11,068 worldwide as of Wednesday, July 13.

As the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said this week, the trend is that infections will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

According to experts heard by BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, A combination of factors, in particular the fact that monkeypox has not yet been declared an international health emergency, explains this explosion of cases..

Despite its rapid dissemination, and contrary to what some independent researchers argue, PAHO Director Carissa Ettiene, said the risk posed by monkeypox “is moderate” due to the low mortality compared to the number of reported cases.

Still, in an interview with journalists, Sylvain Alighieri, PAHO’s director of health emergencies, called the situation “worrying.”

“In many countries in the region for which we have well-characterized information, the proportion of cases with no travel history is increasing with each epidemiological week, which highlights our concern that more sustained transmission will take hold,” said Alighieri.

Although most people recover from the virus, which causes a rash and flu-like symptoms such as fever and headache, there are fears that it could become endemic outside of Africa.

Monkeypox was first reported in 1970. There are approved antivirals as well as vaccines against the disease, as well as tests to detect the virus and sufficient knowledge about how it spreads.

So why are cases increasing?

For physician Kavita Patel, a specialist in public health policy and a former White House adviser during the presidency of Barack Obama, one of the explanations for this is the fact that the World Health Organization (WHO) has not declared monkeypox. an international health emergency.

With no consensus among its members, the entity’s Emergency Committee understood last June that, precisely because of the low mortality, the disease did not represent a greater risk, although it should be closely monitored.

Lab image of the virus — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

Patel maintains that this decision affects global cooperation to deal with the virus, such as the equitable distribution of existing vaccines among at-risk groups, which would help to contain the increase in cases.

“The lack of an emergency declaration leaves us without global coordination, without the necessary money and resources being established,” she said.

The WHO’s action, which will be re-evaluated by the body next week, could make citizens not understand the risk that the disease can pose, says Carlos Rodríguez Díaz, a professor of public health at George Washington University in the US.

“When a health emergency is declared, it is an indicator that the response must be strengthened.“, he said. “There is not a good distribution of reliable and available information to the populations that need it most,” he added.

There are vaccines for monkeypox, but not in sufficient quantities — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

When the disease spread

The first cases of monkeypox, a disease that spreads most effectively through physical contact, were detected a few months ago outside Africa among men who have sex with men. This made gays a risk group.

And, according to PAHO’s Alighieri, cases in this community continue to grow due to the coincidence that during the months of June and July, Gay Pride Month is celebrated in several countries, events that bring together millions of people.

Kavita Patel, in turn, recalled the importance of emphasizing that smallpox is not a disease that affects only homosexual men.

On the contrary, linking this virus to sexual orientation could cause an increase in cases because other groups would not know they are also at risk..

“It reminds me of the early days of HIV, when we identified it as a disease related to gay people… and we are still dealing with the consequences of that in the world,” she said.

Problems detecting the virus

Globally, Patel continues, tests to detect the virus are not very accessible to the population, focusing on some laboratories and academic centers but not in community clinics and other direct care facilities.

“This leaves us exposed to people who unknowingly have monkeypox and can pass the disease on to other people. Even if they have a rash and some symptoms, they might think it’s a cold because the symptoms are sometimes similar.” , commented.

Monkeypox causes skin rashes — Photo: CDC

“In Central America, for example, people seek care from their neighborhood health workers. And now these providers have virtually zero access to testing,” he said.

In fact, PAHO data indicate that, of the more than 1,400 positive cases in the American continent, only one was registered in Central America.

“We don’t even know the real number of cases in the world”, says the expert.

Currently, there are two effective vaccines against monkeypox. One, called Jynneos, is newly manufactured and has only been approved in the United States and Canada.

The other is the ACAM 2000 vaccine, used against traditional smallpox.

But, according to professor Carlos Rodríguez-Díaz, the reserves of both are limited and, at the moment, international health organizations and governments cannot carry out mass vaccinations, which leaves the population unprotected.

The New York Times reported in early July that the Danish company that makes Jynneos would ship 2 million doses to the US, but that won’t happen until the end of 2022. And it only has the capacity to make less than five million more vaccines. for the rest of the world.

Meanwhile, the ACAM 2000 vaccine has strong side effects that, according to Patel, can be life-threatening for immunocompromised people.

This is the hand of one of 20 patients infected with monkeypox in the US in 2003, when the first cases were recorded on the American continent — Photo: Getty Images via BBC

When the smallpox outbreak began, scientists argued that it was unlikely to become a pandemic. Especially because transmission is more difficult than other diseases, such as covid-19, and because it is a known disease.

However, experts recently said the outbreak could turn into a major emergency.

In a column published in The Washington Post, Patel, along with former Harvard professor Eric Feigl-Ding and founder of the New England Complex Systems Institute, Yaneer Bar-Yam, argued that monkeypox is already a ” pandemic”.

His assessment is that the disease is not contained in a single geographic space. In addition, there is community contagion between people who have not left their countries or communities. And some patients were infected in an “unusual” way.