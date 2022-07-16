Monkeypox: Why are the cases on the rise?

  Ronald Ávila-Claudio
  BBC News World

Some countries, such as Indonesia, test people’s temperatures at airports and other public places to check the possibility that a person is infected with monkeypox.

It is a known disease and humanity has fought against it in the past, but infections are on the rise all over the world and governments have so far been unable to contain it. Monkeypox, a zoonotic condition endemic to West and Central Africa, is now present in 65 countries — unprecedented.

Positive cases of the virus, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), totaled 11,068 worldwide as of Wednesday, July 13.

As the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said this week, the trend is that infections will continue to rise in the coming weeks.

According to experts consulted by BBC News Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service, a combination of factors, in particular the fact that monkeypox has not yet been declared an international health emergency, explains this explosion of cases.

