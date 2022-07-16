Moraes gives Bolsonaro two days to speak out in opposition action in the TSE against hate speech | Policy

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, acting president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), gave President Jair Bolsonaro two days to speak out in a lawsuit filed by opposition parties that accuse the President of the Republic of inciting violence and delivering speeches by opposition parties. hatred.

To the TSE, the parties Rede, PC do B, PSB, PV, PSOL and Solidariedade argue that the president’s speeches are configured in psychological stimuli that build in the imagination of their supporters and followers the dehumanization of the opponent.

According to the parties, “this practice reiterated during their pre-campaign acts, institutional agendas, and appearances on social networks reinforces in the common imagination of its supporters the practice of violence, not only “in a figurative sense”, but actually practiced. ”.

According to Moraes, as the requests involve “very important consequences” for Bolsonaro, it is necessary to hear the president about the implications made by the parties.

The action asks for a fine of R$ 1 million to be fixed if Bolsonaro promotes new demonstrations in this regard.

The acronyms also ask that the president be obliged to publicly condemn the murder of Marcelo Arruda – shot dead by Jorge Guaranho, federal penal agent and supporter of President Jair Bolsonaro, at his own birthday party last Sunday (10).

Chronology: assassination of PT treasurer